Sequim wrestling club forms, competes in Centralia

Photo courtesy Dustin Jones/ Jett Vilona, a Sequim seventh grader, competes in the Twin City 3-Styles Classic in Centralia in late March.

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Photo courtesy Dustin Jones/ Brandon Bair competes in the Twin City 3-Styles Classic in Centralia in late March.

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Photo courtesy Dustin Jones/ Bailey Stein competes in the Twin City 3-Styles Classic in Centralia in late March.

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Photo courtesy Dustin Jones/ Johnny Vilona of Sequim in the Twin City 3-Styles Classic in Centralia in late March. He earned fourth in the 150-pound bracket.

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Photo courtesy Dustin Jones/ Story Snow competes in the Twin City 3-Styles Classic in Centralia in late March.

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Photo courtesy Dustin Jones/ Jayms Vilona of Sequim competes at the Twin City 3-Styles Classic in Centralia in late March. He went 4-0 in the tournament.

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Photo courtesy Dustin Jones/ Finn Jones puts his opponent in a guillotine move during a match at the Twin City 3-Styles Classic in Centralia in late March.

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The Bair Academy, a new Sequim-based wrestling club competed for the first time in late March and saw multiple wrestlers earn wins in Centralia. Pictured from left, are coach Terry Bair, Brandon Bair, Jett Vilona, Jayms Vilona, Finn Jones, Johnny Vilona, Bailey Stein, Story Snow, and coach Dustin Jones.

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A new USA-affiliated wrestling club has formed in Sequim and has hit the mats running.

The Bair Academy, started by Terry Bair and Dustin Jones, made a strong debut at the Washington State Wrestling Association Twin City 3-Styles Classic in Centralia in late March.

This tournament, one of the largest to kick off the spring series, attracted wrestlers from various states, and the Bair Academy was represented by Jayms Vilona, Johnny Vilona, Jett Vilona, Story Snow, Bailey Stein, Brandon Bair, and Finn Jones.

Jayms Vilona excelled in the 174-pound category, finishing with a perfect 4-0 record to claim first place, while Finn Jones secured third place at 132 pounds. Johnny Vilona earned fourth in a competitive 150-pound bracket.

Teammates Snow, Stein, and Brandon Bair each finished 2-2.

Jett Vilona, the youngest member of the team competing while in seventh grade, stepped up an age bracket to compete showcasing remarkable dedication and potential, coaches said.

The Bair Academy is gearing up for a series of tournaments from May to September and looks to expand its roster, not only for its elite group of wrestlers, but also for the developmental youth program for grades K-12, coaches said.

The private academy is open to beginner and experienced wrestlers, and there are elite teams for K-12, college, and post college to compete in the offseason and during the wrestling season.

Coaches said they wanted to offer a local option for Sequim wrestlers who are not available to commute.

Practices will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 28-June 11 in the Olympic Peninsula Academy gym, 400 N. Second Ave., Sequim.

Club membership is free the first year with USA card and registration required.

For updates, look for the club on Instagram at instagram.com/bair_ wrestling_academy and/or email to BairAcademy1@gmail.com.