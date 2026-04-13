Managing garden pests and diseases the green way

Photo by Laurel Moulton/ This photo shows winter cutworm damage to lettuce. IPM can help identify pests and treat problems appropriately before it’s too late.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) can help you distinguish between disease and sunburn and treat each appropriately.

Laurel Moulton, Washington State University (WSU) Clallam County Extension regional horticulture specialist, will explain how Integrated Pest Management (IPM) can help keep pests in check by reducing sources of food, water and shelter and only using least-toxic pesticides when necessary when she presents “Keep Pests at Bay the Green Way” as part of the Green Thumb Education Series.

The presentation will take place from 1-2:15 p.m. Thursday, April 16 at the Vern Burton Community Center Meeting Rooms, 308 E. Fourth Street in Port Angeles.

Participants will learn how to implement an IPM system, why it’s important and what resources are available to help. Moulton will also share how to:

• Nurture a resilient garden that requires less work

• Choose the least harmful management actions

• Develop a holistic approach to addressing problems that arise

• Improve observation skills in the garden

• Choose and use pesticides in the least harmful manner

Moulton holds a master’s degree in Horticulture Systems with a minor in entomology from Oregon State University, and has been a Master Gardener since 2006. She currently coordinates the Master Gardener Program in Clallam County and acts as a regional IPM specialist in Clallam, Jefferson and Kitsap Counties. With 25 years in horticulture and botany, she has educated home gardeners, produced native plants for restoration, and conducted research on ecosystems and agricultural systems.

The Green Thumb Education Series, sponsored by the WSU Clallam County Master Gardeners, is held in person typically on Thursdays from January through May, and September through November. Scheduled presentations are subject to change. Check out the WSU Extension Clallam County website calendar at https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam/master-gardener-calendar/ for the latest information on upcoming presentations.