Annual Kids Fishing Day is Saturday, April 18

For 25 years, Kids Fishing Day has provided an opportunity for kids 15 and younger to fish without a license, with bait and equipment provided. The event is sponsored by the North Olympic Peninsula Chapter of Puget Sound Anglers, the City of Sequim, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The 25th Annual Kids Fishing Day will take place Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Water Reuse Demonstration Pond on the north side of Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave. in Sequim.

All kids 15 and younger are invited to participate, accompanied by an adult. No fishing license is required, and kids are allowed to keep two fish each. Fishing equipment and bait will be provided, and a fish cleaning station will be available.

The event is sponsored by the North Olympic Peninsula Chapter of Puget Sound Anglers, the City of Sequim, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Liner replaced

While performing routine maintenance at the Water Reuse Pond last year, the Sequim Public Works crew discovered problems with the pond liner and realized that it would need to be replaced. The pond was drained in the fall to allow the work to begin.

The old liner was removed, and the Public Works team began groundwork to prep the area to accept the new liner. The liner replacement began on April 2 and was completed on April 8. The work was conducted by contractor Northwest Lining and Geotextile Products with support from City Public Works staff.

It is anticipated that additional work will need to be completed on the pond and the liner in early fall. The pond will remain filled until that time.

Those with questions may contact the Sequim Public Works Department at 360-683-5062.