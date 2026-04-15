Little League opens season with 350-plus players
Published 5:30 am Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Running through the rain, hundreds of ballplayers took the field on Saturday for Sequim Little League’s long-standing tradition of a Player Parade to kick off the start of the season.
For the event, each team filed onto Don Knapp Field and lined up on the baselines before the national anthem was sung and first pitches were thrown.
Cathy Murillo Bourm and Bud Knapp threw out ceremonial pitches in honor of late family members who have fields named after them for their efforts developing and maintaining the fields.
“It was an honor,” Knapp said after throwing the pitch. “I was channeling my big brother Don.”
He said his family had a saying that if you couldn’t find Don, he was helping out at the Little League fields.
Bourm’s father Herman Murillo, who also has a field named after him, was an integral part of developing the fields too.
“It makes me proud that my dad’s legacy is continuing,” she said.
Bourm, a Little League board member from 2009-2014, said her 4-year-old granddaughter is playing this season, making it four generations of her family using the park, including her dad, herself, her two children, and granddaughter Carter.
Sequim Little League has seen an uptick in players from last season, according to League President Preston McFarlen.
This season there are 357 players ages 4 to 15 playing T-ball, baseball, and fastpitch/softball.
That’s at least 60 more players than last season, McFarlen said.
In total there are 31 teams.
Closing ceremonies will conclude the season June 13.
Through the season, board members plan to post the history of Sequim Little League at facebook.com/sequimlittleleague.
For more information about the league in general, visit sequimlittleleague.com.