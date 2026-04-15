Little League opens season with 350-plus players

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Colin Hiday Concrete’s majors baseball team runs onto the field during the Player Parade.

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Players with Rainshadow Coffee Roasters’ majors baseball team run out during the Player Parade on April 11 for opening day of Sequim Little League’s season.

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Brothers Plumbing minors baseball players stand together awaiting the start of the Player Parade that officially kicks off the start of Sequim Little League’s regular season.

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Bud Knapp throws out one of two ceremonial first pitches, with his pitch honoring his late brother Don Knapp, who has a field named after him.

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Cathy Murillo Bourm throws out a ceremonial first pitch in honor of her late father Herman Murillo, who has a field named after him for his decades of supporting Sequim Little League.

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A Kinder T-ball player with Integrity Pumps & Filtration runs onto Don Knapp Field on April 11 during the Player Parade.

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Kinder T-ballers with Titan Builders share high fives as they participate in the Player Parade.

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Abby Daly, 12, in center, runs onto the field with teammates of her minors softball team on April 11. She received the game ball from her coach for pitching in their win.

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Olympic Game Farm’s hybrid softball team Chaos Kittens stand under umbrellas as they await Sequim Little League’s opening day ceremonies. The girls started the season with machine pitching and will transition to player pitching as the season progresses.

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Rian Anderson, coach for Adagio Bean & Leaf’s juniors softball team, leads his team onto Don Knapp Field during the Player Parade on Saturday. The middle school squad won their first game of the season later in the day 16-15 against East Jefferson with a walk-off run.

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Players with Troll Haven’s coach pitch baseball team take the field on April 11 for opening day of Sequim Little League’s season.

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Running through the rain, hundreds of ballplayers took the field on Saturday for Sequim Little League’s long-standing tradition of a Player Parade to kick off the start of the season.

For the event, each team filed onto Don Knapp Field and lined up on the baselines before the national anthem was sung and first pitches were thrown.

Cathy Murillo Bourm and Bud Knapp threw out ceremonial pitches in honor of late family members who have fields named after them for their efforts developing and maintaining the fields.

“It was an honor,” Knapp said after throwing the pitch. “I was channeling my big brother Don.”

He said his family had a saying that if you couldn’t find Don, he was helping out at the Little League fields.

Bourm’s father Herman Murillo, who also has a field named after him, was an integral part of developing the fields too.

“It makes me proud that my dad’s legacy is continuing,” she said.

Bourm, a Little League board member from 2009-2014, said her 4-year-old granddaughter is playing this season, making it four generations of her family using the park, including her dad, herself, her two children, and granddaughter Carter.

Sequim Little League has seen an uptick in players from last season, according to League President Preston McFarlen.

This season there are 357 players ages 4 to 15 playing T-ball, baseball, and fastpitch/softball.

That’s at least 60 more players than last season, McFarlen said.

In total there are 31 teams.

Closing ceremonies will conclude the season June 13.

Through the season, board members plan to post the history of Sequim Little League at facebook.com/sequimlittleleague.

For more information about the league in general, visit sequimlittleleague.com.