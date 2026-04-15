Responder Blotter — April 15, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

April 5

2:41 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Medsker Road

3:21 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of Wright Lane

7:22 p.m. — Vehicle fire, 800 block of West Brackett Road

7:49 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Burnt Mountain Place

April 6

Report not available

April 7

2:11 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Foursome Drive

4:46 p.m. — Fraud, 1000 block of West Washington St.

5:28 p.m. — Automobile theft, 300 block of North St.

5:34 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

6:46 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

7:30 p.m. — Burn complaint, 400 block of West Hemlock St.

8:12 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

9:23 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

April 8

5:50 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

9:24 a.m. — Minor in possession, 600 block of North Sequim Ave.

1:32 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of Lofgrin Road

2:18 p.m. — Structure fire, 1300 block of South Third Ave.

3:26 p.m. — Violation of court order, 500 block of West McCurdy Road

5:25 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

April 9

9:38 a.m. — Vicious animal, intersection of Washington Harbor Road/ Schmuck Road

10:29 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Madrona Terrace

1:30 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block of West Washington St.

4:43 p.m. — Animal abuse, 200 block of East Washington St.

April 10

6:15 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1200 block of West Washington St.

9:03 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block of Kinkade Road

10:22 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

April 11

1:41 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Madrona Way

10:56 p.m. — Warrant attempt, 1200 block of West Washington St.