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Responder Blotter — April 15, 2026

Published 5:30 am Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

April 5

2:41 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Medsker Road

3:21 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of Wright Lane

7:22 p.m. — Vehicle fire, 800 block of West Brackett Road

7:49 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Burnt Mountain Place

April 6

Report not available

April 7

2:11 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Foursome Drive

4:46 p.m. — Fraud, 1000 block of West Washington St.

5:28 p.m. — Automobile theft, 300 block of North St.

5:34 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

6:46 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

7:30 p.m. — Burn complaint, 400 block of West Hemlock St.

8:12 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

9:23 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

April 8

5:50 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

9:24 a.m. — Minor in possession, 600 block of North Sequim Ave.

1:32 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of Lofgrin Road

2:18 p.m. — Structure fire, 1300 block of South Third Ave.

3:26 p.m. — Violation of court order, 500 block of West McCurdy Road

5:25 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

April 9

9:38 a.m. — Vicious animal, intersection of Washington Harbor Road/ Schmuck Road

10:29 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Madrona Terrace

1:30 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block of West Washington St.

4:43 p.m. — Animal abuse, 200 block of East Washington St.

April 10

6:15 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1200 block of West Washington St.

9:03 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block of Kinkade Road

10:22 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

April 11

1:41 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Madrona Way

10:56 p.m. — Warrant attempt, 1200 block of West Washington St.

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