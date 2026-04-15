Responder Blotter — April 15, 2026
Published 5:30 am Wednesday, April 15, 2026
The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.
April 5
2:41 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Medsker Road
3:21 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of Wright Lane
7:22 p.m. — Vehicle fire, 800 block of West Brackett Road
7:49 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Burnt Mountain Place
April 6
Report not available
April 7
2:11 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Foursome Drive
4:46 p.m. — Fraud, 1000 block of West Washington St.
5:28 p.m. — Automobile theft, 300 block of North St.
5:34 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.
6:46 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
7:30 p.m. — Burn complaint, 400 block of West Hemlock St.
8:12 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.
9:23 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.
April 8
5:50 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.
9:24 a.m. — Minor in possession, 600 block of North Sequim Ave.
1:32 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of Lofgrin Road
2:18 p.m. — Structure fire, 1300 block of South Third Ave.
3:26 p.m. — Violation of court order, 500 block of West McCurdy Road
5:25 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.
April 9
9:38 a.m. — Vicious animal, intersection of Washington Harbor Road/ Schmuck Road
10:29 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Madrona Terrace
1:30 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block of West Washington St.
4:43 p.m. — Animal abuse, 200 block of East Washington St.
April 10
6:15 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1200 block of West Washington St.
9:03 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block of Kinkade Road
10:22 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
April 11
1:41 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Madrona Way
10:56 p.m. — Warrant attempt, 1200 block of West Washington St.