Sequim Super Kid: Abigail Poirier

At just 12 years old, Abigail Poirier is already making a meaningful impact at the Boys & Girls Club in Sequim. With a strong sense of leadership and service, Abigail, a seventh grader at Sequim Middle School, is known by Club staff as someone who steps up, helps, and encourages others to get involved.

At the Club, Abigail serves as the treasurer of Torch Club, the leadership and service group for members ages 11-13. In that role, she helps organize activities and supports projects that benefit fellow members. She also volunteers with the Honor Dollar Store and helps serve treats during Kids Café. Whether she’s assisting younger members, encouraging participation in the Tween Room programs, or helping clean up at the end of the day, Abigail is always ready to lend a hand.

One of her favorite weekly events is “Tournament Tuesday,” where members compete in friendly games and activities. Abigail enjoys the excitement and teamwork the program brings, often cheering on others and helping make sure everyone feels included.

Her leadership extends beyond the Club as well. At school, Abigail serves as the ASB president and is a peer mediator, helping classmates resolve conflicts and build stronger relationships. Her dedication to academics is equally impressive — she has earned Gold Honor Roll six times and Silver Honor Roll once. She has also been named Student of the Month twice.

Outside of school and the Club, Abigail stays active playing soccer and softball and has been a Girl Scout for six years. She also has a creative side; in fourth grade, she wrote a poem that won a $1,000 award.

Through her leadership, kindness, and enthusiasm, Abigail is a wonderful example of the positive difference young people can make in their community.