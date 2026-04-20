Sports roundup: Track team hosts first meet of season

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Sequim’s Rylie Doig makes a play for home plate against Olympic on April 17. The Trojans won the slugfest 17-7 in Sequim.

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Sequim’s Max Stanford looks to advance the ball on April 16 against Kingston. Sequim won 5-0.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Ianson Klinger jumps 14-6 in the long jump on April 15.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Gavin Albers was the top discus thrower on April 15 for Sequim going 91-9 to place fourth against Bremerton and Clallam Bay throwers.

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In the 3200 meters, there were only four competitors for both boys and girls at the Sequim meet on April 15. Gavin Tupper, second from right, finished with a personal record of 10:59.07, while Jonathan Solovey, on left, finished with a PR in 11:15.80. Jackson Hines, in middle, ran 12:07.86 for Sequim, and Bremerton’s Veda Stewart set a PR too running 13:22.57.

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Birdie Pyeatt, right, hands the baton to Kylie Peters for the second lap of the 4x400 relay on April 15 in Sequim. Their relay team including Kalea Keate and Emily Bair finished in 4:58.22.

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Sequim’s track and field team hosted Bremerton and Clallam Bay athletes on April 15 for the Wolves’ first of two home track meets of the season.

Both the boys and girls finished second behind the Knights. Bremerton claimed 93 points on the boys side to the Wolves’ 46 and five for Clallam Bay. On the girls side of the meet, Bremerton came out on top with 77 points with Sequim at 39 and Clallam Bay at 17.

Setting personal bests and winning their events for the Wolves included pole vaulter Max Brouillard who cleared 6-6. Wolves junior Coletyn Hull, a Clallam Bay transfer, cleared a personal best 37-05 to come out on top in the triple jump and junior Gavin Tupper set a new best in the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 59.07 seconds.

Teammate Jonathan Solovey also set a personal best to place second (11:15.80). He set a PR on Saturday in the 1600 meters (5:03.13) at the Dave Snyder Li’l Norway meet in Poulsbo.

Senior Timok Zhdan also picked up a victory in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.04 seconds. The Wolves won the 4×400 relay as Adrian Osborne, Westley French, Reid Randall and Kaleb Mishko teamed to finish in 3:54.43. Osborne set a personal best while placing second in the 100 sprint (11.65) too.

In the girls’ meet, Sequim’s Clare Turella zoomed to a win in the 300 hurdles in 1:05.09.

Sequim sophomore Ryan Adkisson broke her own record in the discus to win with a throw of 83 feet. Adkisson also set a season best distance of 22-09 in the shot put. The Wolves’ 4×400 relay of Bridget Pyeatt, Kalea Keate, Emily Bair and Kylie Peters ran to a 4:58.22 finish with Keate winning the pole vault, clearing 5 feet. Bair ran to a win in the 1,600 in 5:56.99 while Peters was second in the 100 sprint in 13.56.

At the Li’l Norway meet on April 18, Adrian Osborne was fourth in the 400 meters with a personal-best 51.97.

Mishko ran 11:04.58, a personal record, to finish 14th in the 3200 meters, while Jackson Hines also PR’d to place 19th (11:34.34). Senior Abraham Herrera also threw a personal best 119-10 to finish 11th in the discus.

Sequim hosts North Kitsap and Olympic on April 23.

Fastpitch falls in slugfest

The Sequim softball team fell behind 7-0 to Olympic but rallied with a six-run fifth inning to get right back in the game against one of the best teams in the Olympic League, only to have the Trojans blow the game open with a nine-run seventh inning on Friday.

The teams combined for 30 hits.

Mattie Messenger went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Seren McClurken went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Naveah Owens went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Rilynn Whitehead and McKenna Cox each had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs.

Whitehead went 6⅓ innings, allowing 16 hits and 11 earned runs. Cox pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing three hits and an earned run.

Sequim was set to play at Kingston on Monday, North Mason on Tuesday, and host Bainbridge on Friday.

Soccer sweeps

To open play last week, the Wolves’ boys soccer varsity squad blanked Bremerton 1-0 in an away match on April 14.

Two days later, sophomore Colten Anderson scored twice from the penalty spot and Sequim dispatched a typically tough Kingston side with ease in a 5-0 Olympic League boys soccer triumph at home on April 16.

“Sequim had a number of chances, with some great saves from Kingston GK, before [a pair of] goals from Aiden Galvin and [another from] Sebastian Buhrer put the Wolves up 4-0 at the half,” said Sequim coach Ian McCallum.

On Saturday night, the Wolves hosted Bremerton in a 5-0 victory to give Sequim its third straight win.

Sequim got a goal and two assists from Josh Alcaraz and a crucial penalty kick save from goalkeeper Kaiden Tosland.

The Wolves got off to a fast start with a goal in the first minute on a header by Alcaraz on a cross from Jayden Halladay. Alcaraz picked up his first assist in the 25th minute, making a through pass to Anderson for a goal.

Bremerton was fouled in the box, but Tosland came up with what McCallum called an outstanding save to deny the Knights. The Wolves quickly took advantage with a solo effort by Colten Wagner, who beat a defender, then lifted a shot over the Bremerton keeper who had come out to challenge.

Ten minutes into the second half, Wes Schroeder picked up an assist with a pass that was missed by the Bremerton defense. Nico Musso was the recipient and scored to make it 4-0. Finally, Bjorn Hendrikson got the Wolves’ final goal off a corner kick by Alcaraz.

McCallum said the key moment in the game was the PK save by Tosland.

Sequim (5-2-0, 5-2-0) was set to host North Mason Tuesday, and travel to Bainbridge on Friday night.

Golf keeps winning

Sequim defeated both Bremerton and North Mason last week at the Cedars at Dungeness.

On Monday, April 13, the boys posted a 164-242 win against the Knights, with the top five individual finishes all made by Sequim players. Adrian Aragon collected another match medalist honor for Sequim by shooting a 1-over-par 37 on the front with birdies on the par-5 third hole and the par-3 fifth hole.

Teammate Levi Breithaupt was two shots back at 39 after making par on seven of his nine holes. Collin Sanders added a round of 43 and Talon Stover posted a 45 to round out Sequim’s scorers. Cody Dunscomb was fifth for the Wolves after shooting a 49, and freshman Paddy Brooks shot a 53.

In the girls contest, Sequim’s top four breezed to a 178-240 win over the Knights. Raimey Brewer led the way by shooting par on her final five holes on the front nine to earn match medalist honors with a round of 42. Sophomore Kaiya Robinson shot 44, while Gabriella Hood and Kendra Dodson each carded rounds of 46.

On Tuesday, April 14, Sequim won 165 to 198 over North Mason. Aragon shot a 1-over-par 37 with two birdies on the front nine to earn match medalist honors. Stover added a round of 42 to finish third, while Sanders (43) and Breithaupt (43) tied for fourth.

For the girls, Brewer and Dodson led the Wolves with a one-two finish in a win over the Bulldogs. Brewer posted seven pars on her way to match medalist honors with a round of 40. Dodson was one shot back after recording five pars on her round. Hood added a 47 and Robinson shot a 52 to round out the Wolves’ scorers.

Results from matches last Thursday were unavailable by press time. The Wolves were set to host Olympic on April 21 and Kingston on April 23.

Tennis ends week with wins

The Sequim girls varsity tennis team won six of its seven matches in Kingston on April 16.

The Wolves’ top three singles players all came out on top in their matches with Tiffany Lam winning 6-2, 6-1, Calleigh Thompson 6-1, 6-0, and Sydney Thomas Harris 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles play, Lily Sparks and Ashton Reichner won the No. 2 match 6-1, 6-0, Paloma Franco and Harper Moore won the No. 3 match 6-1, 6-2, and Finley Rapelje and Brooke Tennell won 6-2, 6-1.

Sequim’s No. 1 doubles team Sasha Yada and Kristine Prorok nearly won 5-7, 5-7.

The Wolves also swept Bremerton on Friday, 7-0.

Lam won her match in three sets 2-6, 7-5, 7-6. Coach Andrea Dietzman said Lam’s match with Lucy Cao when three-and-a-half hours with a 7-point tie breaker.

“She prevailed even after losing that first set,” Dietzman said. “She did it by consistent powerful ground strokes down the line and cross court. Quite a match!”

Sequim was set to travel to North Mason on Monday, host Bainbridge on Wednesday, and travel to Olympic on Thursday.

Baseball loses three

The Olympic Trojans’ nine-run fifth inning turned the tables on the Wolves in an Olympic League 14-6 loss on April 16 in Sequim.

The Wolves allowed four straight singles to open the frame, hit five total batters and let another reach via error before stopping the bleeding.

Lincoln Bear went 3-for-3 for the Wolves with a double and two RBIs. Zeke Schmadeke had two hits and a walk, drove in a pair of runs and scored another in the loss.

On Friday in Orting, the Wolves lost 11-1 as only Schmadeke and William Kuperus each had singles. Schmadeke also had a stolen base and Kuperus scored the Wolves’ lone run. Bear had an RBI on a sac fly.

The next day, Sequim outhit Olympic, but the Trojans made their hits count in a 9-4 win over the Wolves in Bremerton. Logan Doyle hit a home run for the Wolves and drove in two runs. Duran Ward was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, while Clay Abrams was 2-for-3. Bear hit a double. Schmadeke started and went five innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs, while striking out six. He was hurt by eight Sequim errors.

Sequim (4-4, 4-7) was set to travel to Bainbridge on Tuesday, and host the Spartans on Thursday, and Forks on Friday.