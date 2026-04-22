Responder Blotter — April 22, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

April 12

2:23 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block of Quails Roost Road

April 13

5:37 a.m. — Harassment, 700 block of East Washington St.

8:50 a.m. — Automobile theft, 100 block of Runnion View Way

10:15 a.m. — Sex registration violation, 200 block of Village Lane

11:34 a.m. — Harassment, 100 block of Le Roux Road

1:08 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block of West Maple St.

1:11 p.m. — Littering, 600 block of West Washington St.

April 14

9:17 a.m. — Theft, 800 block of East Cedar St.

3:51 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

5:04 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 700 block of West Pine Court

6:50 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of Chickadee Lane

9:12 p.m. — Threats, 100 block of Ironwood Drive

April 15

9:28 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Hilltop Drive

10:53 a.m. — Fraud, 900 block of North Gierin Creek Lane

1:49 pm. — Fraud, 100 block of West Hendrickson Road

2:45 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block of North Ryser Ave.

3:09 p.m. — Violation of court order, intersection of East Silberhorn Road/ Valley View Drive

7:48 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

April 16

7:21 a.m. — Fraud, 500 block of North Seventh Ave.

10:26 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block of North Gierin Creek Lane

12:07 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Cedar St.

3:40 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Bell Creek Lane

3:45 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

7:04 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Pearl Place

April 17

3:41 p.m. — Suspicious activity, 100 block of Canyon Estates Drive

April 18

2:48 p.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of Osprey Glen Road

3:06 p.m. — Harassment, 1000 block of West Brackett Road

4:11 p.m. — Threats, 500 block of West Pine Court

8:12 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 600 block of Bachelor Road