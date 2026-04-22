Site Logo

Responder Blotter — April 22, 2026

Published 5:30 am Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

April 12

2:23 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block of Quails Roost Road

April 13

5:37 a.m. — Harassment, 700 block of East Washington St.

8:50 a.m. — Automobile theft, 100 block of Runnion View Way

10:15 a.m. — Sex registration violation, 200 block of Village Lane

11:34 a.m. — Harassment, 100 block of Le Roux Road

1:08 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block of West Maple St.

1:11 p.m. — Littering, 600 block of West Washington St.

April 14

9:17 a.m. — Theft, 800 block of East Cedar St.

3:51 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

5:04 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 700 block of West Pine Court

6:50 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of Chickadee Lane

9:12 p.m. — Threats, 100 block of Ironwood Drive

April 15

9:28 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Hilltop Drive

10:53 a.m. — Fraud, 900 block of North Gierin Creek Lane

1:49 pm. — Fraud, 100 block of West Hendrickson Road

2:45 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block of North Ryser Ave.

3:09 p.m. — Violation of court order, intersection of East Silberhorn Road/ Valley View Drive

7:48 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

April 16

7:21 a.m. — Fraud, 500 block of North Seventh Ave.

10:26 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block of North Gierin Creek Lane

12:07 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Cedar St.

3:40 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Bell Creek Lane

3:45 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

7:04 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Pearl Place

April 17

3:41 p.m. — Suspicious activity, 100 block of Canyon Estates Drive

April 18

2:48 p.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of Osprey Glen Road

3:06 p.m. — Harassment, 1000 block of West Brackett Road

4:11 p.m. — Threats, 500 block of West Pine Court

8:12 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 600 block of Bachelor Road

You Might Like