Fletcher promoted to front office manager at Holiday Inn Express

Justine Fletcher was promoted April 6 to front office manager of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Sequim.

Ownership group Wirta Hospitality Worldwide (WHW) has announced Justine Fletcher as the business’ new front office manager for the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Sequim, 1441 E. Washington St.

Since joining the company in 2023 as a front desk agent, Fletcher has demonstrated exceptional reliability, a strong work ethic, and a passion for learning, said General Manager Shelby Schleve.

Within seven months, Fletcher advanced to a supervisory role where she led front desk training, supported team operations, and consistently delivered outstanding guest service.

Over the past year, she has continued to grow, contributing across departments and showing remarkable resilience and leadership, Schleve said.

Her promotion to front office manager was effective April 6.

“She brings a guest-focused, professional approach that reflects the values of both WHW and our brand,” Schleve said. “We are proud of her accomplishments and look forward to her continued success.”

For more information about Holiday Inn Express & Suites, visit IHG.com, call 360-681-8756, or visit facebook.com/Holiday InnExpressAndSuites Sequim.