Great Futures Start Here: Healthy lifestyles

By Mary Budke

for the Sequim Gazette

The well-being of our young people shapes the future we will all share. At the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, we see that truth play out every day. When children are healthy — physically, emotionally, and socially — they are better prepared to learn, lead, and thrive.

That belief is at the heart of two important healthy lifestyles initiatives we recently launched: Project L.A.N.E. and Molly’s Meals.

Project L.A.N.E. — which stands for Lifestyle, Attitude, Nutrition, and Exercise —was introduced in 2025 as a comprehensive program for Club members ages 5 to 18.

Its purpose is simple: to support the whole child through engaging, interactive experiences that make wellness accessible and fun.

At the Club, youth participate in physical challenges such as Running Club that build strength and confidence.

They learn about healthy eating. They explore the power of a positive attitude and practice life skills such as communication and teamwork. What might look like a relay race or a cooking activity is, in fact, something deeper: a structured opportunity to build habits that last a lifetime.

Research consistently shows that children who learn to value nutrition, movement, and mental well-being are more likely to carry those practices into adulthood. But for many families, access to enrichment opportunities can be limited by time, transportation, or financial constraints. That is where we step in.

Our Clubs are places where every young person can feel safe and supported. They are spaces where a kind word from a staff member or a shared meal with peers can make a lasting difference.

When youth feel emotionally secure, they are more open to learning new skills and trying new activities. When they feel encouraged, they are more willing to take healthy risks — like tasting a new vegetable or speaking up in a group discussion.

The results are already inspiring. We see elementary-aged members proudly explaining what makes a balanced plate.

We see middle schoolers encouraging one another during group games. We see teens stepping into leadership roles, modeling positive attitudes for younger members.

This initiative is helping the next generation thrive, one healthy habit at a time.

While Project L.A.N.E. addresses overall wellness for all ages, we also recognized a specific, urgent need among teens: food insecurity.

In January, we launched Molly’s Meals, a program designed to help confront this persistent challenge facing adolescents in our community.

Hunger can affect concentration, mood, attendance, and long-term academic success. Molly’s Meals seeks to expand access to consistent, nutritious food while also equipping Sequim teens with essential culinary skills.

Through this initiative, teens receive dependable, healthy meals at no cost, ensuring they have the nourishment they need to focus, participate, and grow. But the program goes beyond providing food. It empowers young people with knowledge and practical experience. Participants learn how to prepare nutritious meals on a limited budget — an essential skill as they move toward independence.

Our outreach efforts are designed to reach more teens with fresh, balanced meals in ways that are flexible. “We Feed Fridays” offers teens the opportunity to enjoy a meal at the Club or pick one up to go, respecting their schedules and circumstances.

Hands-on cooking classes are another cornerstone of Molly’s Meals. In these sessions, teens develop kitchen skills, from safe food handling to meal planning and preparation. These experiences are not only about nutrition; they are about confidence and opportunity. Already, 10 teens have earned their food handler’s permit, opening doors to potential employment in the food service industry and providing a tangible credential they can carry into the workforce.

Programs like Project L.A.N.E. and Molly’s Meals reflect a broader truth: healthy lifestyle initiatives are not “luxuries.” They are essential. They strengthen academic outcomes, enhance mental health, build resilience, and create pathways to economic opportunity. Most importantly, they communicate to young people that they matter — that their well-being is worth investing in.

As CEO, I am continually inspired by the dedication of our staff, volunteers, partners, and supporters who make these programs possible.

Together, we are building more than fun activities and meal plans. We are building a culture of wellness and hope.

When we invest in healthy habits today, we invest in a stronger community tomorrow. With initiatives like Project L.A.N.E. and Molly’s Meals, we are committed to ensuring youth have the tools — and the support — to reach their full potential.

To learn more, register a child to participate in a program or to donate, please call us at 360-683-8095.

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Mary Budke is chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula.