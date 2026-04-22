LETTERS TO THE EDITOR — April 22, 2026

Just a few questions

Did your net worth over the past year increase by 60%? Is it now more than $6 billion? If not, you might want to think about the Trump “Investment” Club plan, because that’s what happened to his.

The basic principles of this plan are: graft, corruption, fraud, theft. It helps if you are President of the United States, because then you can use that office to bilk the richest country in the world every chance you get, thereby enriching yourself at the expense of the American people. But it’s not essential; just having a few spare billions and not giving a damn about anyone else can work.

Do you think $6 per gallon gas, inflation at 4%-plus, higher healthcare costs for less care (if you can afford it), rising costs for everything thanks to tariffs and war, are the hallmarks of a great economy? If so, maybe that’s just because none of these things really affect you so you don’t care. Really?

Are you more offended by an expletive on a protest sign than by the obscenities being perpetrated daily by the regime in Washington? If so, maybe it’s time to re-examine your core values, to see whether they align with real decency, compassion, civility.

If the use of the “f-word” is more upsetting to you than the relentless display of indecency, hatred, misogyny and lawlessness by those in positions of power and wealth, perhaps it would be worth re-examining your standards of morality and ethics.

Ken Stringer

Sequim

Protect a local treasure

I am a lifelong library user, and have worked for over 35 years as a librarian, library manager and library director in three counties in the Pacific Northwest. Sadly, my career has included times when the communities in which I lived failed to pass funding measures, and I have experienced firsthand the devastating effects of such reductions and closures. Libraries provide critical services to citizens of all ages, and are an indicator of a healthy and proud community. We need to use our voices and our votes to protect a local treasure that benefits everyone, particularly at this time, when so many public services are disappearing, and inflation is rising.

The Argument Against statement in the Voters’ Pamphlet is misinformed and misleading. NOLS has a proven track record as a responsible steward of public funds, and operates in a deliberate and transparent manner. NOLS has clearly defined values, strategic and fiscal plans, and is fully transparent (visit nols.org to see for yourself) regarding policies, operations, budgeting, and auditing. The Library has made strategic use of funding and reserves to bridge a 16-year gap of shrinking levies, and now asks voters to lift the levy rate to a level that is lower than the one approved in 2010. The library is only asking for what is needed.

Please vote YES before April 28 — for your library, for yourself, and for your community!

Margaret Jakubcin

Port Angeles

Support NOLS

Our North Olympic Library System needs your support and a yes vote by April 28th on the Library Levy Proposition. That is the date that ballots for a levy lift supporting library services must be in the ballot box or postmarked. One has to go back to 2010 for the last time voters approved a levy lift to fund the library.

During that 16 years, the levy rate has gone from $0.50 per $1,000 of accessed value to $0.28 per $1,000 per accessed value. The one-time rate increase to $0.45 per $1,000 per assessed value will provide needed funds to maintain current hours, staffing, services, facilities, a strong book, media and online resources collection, computer access and programs for children and adults. Our library is vital to education, opportunity and community well-being.

Vote yes for Proposition 1.

Robert Baer

Sequim