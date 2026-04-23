Walk for Water supports Ghanaian town’s well
Published 11:30 am Thursday, April 23, 2026
Once again, a group of dedicated local teens sought out and received support to pay for a well in Ghana.
Sequim High School’s Interact Club raised more than $5,400 in donations for the well from local businesses and Sequim Sunrise Rotary club members.
Interact Club President John Pehrson said the Walk for Water shows it’s “really important for the community to not only serve itself, but serve the world as a whole.”
“A big part of our mission is to think locally and act globally,” he said.
As part of the campaign, students walked on April 18 from Sequim Middle School to the Dungeness River. They filled and carried bottles and buckets to symbolize the journey people must undergo for water every day.
Students walked about four miles total.
Their efforts last year supported installing a well for a schoolhouse of more than 700 children and the town.
The club and Sequim Sunrise Rotary send funds to Rotary International to install a well and pump.
Signage goes up recognizing the effort, rotary members said.
Sequim students said wells help children and families have better access to water and not be late to school.
Laila Sundin, last year’s club president and a SHS senior, has participated all four years of high school in the event and said participating for the fourth time brings a sense of completion for her.
She said the event has helped her engage with the community, think about the world on a bigger scale and to form a strong bond with classmates.
“This is such a model of what a community should be,” she said.
Ashton Reichner, another senior, has participated in the event since its inception in 2016 when she was in elementary school because her mom Chelsea is the club adviser. Before entering high school though she wanted to get involved, and joined Interact Club.
For the last two years she’s designed the event’s hoodies as publicity chair.
“It feels good to be part of a community, and serving communities other than our own,” she said.
“It’s nice to work towards something bigger than ourselves.”
Pehrson said Walk for Water also shows “we have such a great group of young adults coming together to do good.”