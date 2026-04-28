Sequim man arrested for possession of alleged explicit content of minors

A Sequim man was arrested and booked in Clallam County jail on Thursday, April 23 following an online tip from late 2023 that he had uploaded files that depicted a minor(s) engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Clallam County Sheriff’s Office reports that their detectives received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about Carl Jason King, then 20, which led investigators to develop probable cause that he had committed four counts of the crime of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Detectives received and later served a search warrant on Dec. 24, 2025 and King allegedly tried to hide his phone, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

His phone was confiscated and he was arrested in Sequim on April 23 by the Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Sequim Police Department.

He tentatively faces four charges of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that through its partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children’s (ICAC) Taskforce, the agency sends CyberTips for crimes against children that occur within unincorporated Clallam County.