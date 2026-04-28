FAITH NEWS — April 29, 2026

Rev. Alex Holt will give a message titled “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 3 at Olympic Universalist Unitarian Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road.

In 1987 the group REM wrote a song about the end of the world. UU theologian Rebecca Parker wrote some years ago that perhaps the apocalypse has already happened and we are sorting out the world afterwards. Is it possible that we are living in the ‘end time’ of the world as most of us know it? How do we respond and maintain spiritual equilibrium?

Holt is a semi-retired UU minister currently living in Eugene, Oregon after 31 years of transition ministry all over the United States. He was consulting minister at OUUF in 1999-2000 while the current building was being built. He is a longtime Buddhist practitioner and helped create addictions ministry programs.

Attend the service in person, or via Zoom. For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.