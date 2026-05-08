Peninsula College hosts biographer James McGrath Morris as Writer in Residence

Photo courtesy Peninsula College/ James McGrath Morris is Peninsula College’s 2026 Writer in Residence from May 12–14.

Peninsula College welcomes biographer and narrative historian James McGrath Morris as its 2026 Writer in residence from May 12–14.

Morris is an award-winning biographer whose works include “Eye on the Struggle: Ethel Payne, The First Lady of the Black Press, Pulitzer: A Life in Politics, Print, and Power,” and most recently “Tony Hillerman: A Life.”

His biography of Ethel Payne earned the Benjamin Hooks National Book Prize, and his Pulitzer biography was named one of the five best books on American moguls by The Wall Street Journal.

Recently, Morris’s work on Tony Hillerman has gained renewed attention following the adaptation of Hillerman’s stories into the popular television thriller “Dark Winds” produced by George R. R. Martin and the late Robert Redford. Morris was also featured in the 2019 PBS American Masters episode “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People” and is a co-founder of Biographers International Organization (BIO).

Peninsula College’s Writer in Residence program is a three-day series of events beginning May 12, offering students, employees, and the community an opportunity to engage directly with a distinguished author. Most events are free and open to the public.

Event Schedule

Tuesday, May 12

10 a.m. – Reception and Opening Welcome (open to the public)

Opening remarks by Peninsula College President Suzy Ames

Location: J-47, Pirate Union Building (PUB), Main Campus

10:30 a.m. – Author Reading & Discussion

Reading by James McGrath Morris

Faculty-led discussion with Professors Matt Teorey and Michael Mills

1:05–2:00 p.m. – KONP Radio Live Interview The Todd Ortloff Show

Tune in: AM 1450 or stream at myclallamcounty.com/konp/

Wednesday, May 13

10–11 a.m. – Reading and Book Signing

Location: J-47, PUB, Main Campus

Books available through community partner Port Book & News

4–6 p.m. – Port Townsend Public Library Presentation (open to the public with book signing)

Author presentation followed by Q&A

Thursday, May 14

12:35–1:30 p.m. – Studium Generale Lecture

Location: Little Theater, Main Campus

Presentation: Tony Hillerman: A Life

Introduction by Professor Kate Reavey

1:30–4 p.m. – Film Screening “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People (PBS American Masters)”

Location: Little Theater (open to the public)

Facilitated by Professor Helen Lovejoy and colleagues

Learn more about James McGrath Morris at jamesmcgrathmorris.com.