Peninsula College hosts biographer James McGrath Morris as Writer in Residence
Published 10:00 am Friday, May 8, 2026
Peninsula College welcomes biographer and narrative historian James McGrath Morris as its 2026 Writer in residence from May 12–14.
Morris is an award-winning biographer whose works include “Eye on the Struggle: Ethel Payne, The First Lady of the Black Press, Pulitzer: A Life in Politics, Print, and Power,” and most recently “Tony Hillerman: A Life.”
His biography of Ethel Payne earned the Benjamin Hooks National Book Prize, and his Pulitzer biography was named one of the five best books on American moguls by The Wall Street Journal.
Recently, Morris’s work on Tony Hillerman has gained renewed attention following the adaptation of Hillerman’s stories into the popular television thriller “Dark Winds” produced by George R. R. Martin and the late Robert Redford. Morris was also featured in the 2019 PBS American Masters episode “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People” and is a co-founder of Biographers International Organization (BIO).
Peninsula College’s Writer in Residence program is a three-day series of events beginning May 12, offering students, employees, and the community an opportunity to engage directly with a distinguished author. Most events are free and open to the public.
Event Schedule
Tuesday, May 12
10 a.m. – Reception and Opening Welcome (open to the public)
Opening remarks by Peninsula College President Suzy Ames
Location: J-47, Pirate Union Building (PUB), Main Campus
10:30 a.m. – Author Reading & Discussion
Reading by James McGrath Morris
Faculty-led discussion with Professors Matt Teorey and Michael Mills
1:05–2:00 p.m. – KONP Radio Live Interview The Todd Ortloff Show
Tune in: AM 1450 or stream at myclallamcounty.com/konp/
Wednesday, May 13
10–11 a.m. – Reading and Book Signing
Location: J-47, PUB, Main Campus
Books available through community partner Port Book & News
4–6 p.m. – Port Townsend Public Library Presentation (open to the public with book signing)
Author presentation followed by Q&A
Thursday, May 14
12:35–1:30 p.m. – Studium Generale Lecture
Location: Little Theater, Main Campus
Presentation: Tony Hillerman: A Life
Introduction by Professor Kate Reavey
1:30–4 p.m. – Film Screening “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People (PBS American Masters)”
Location: Little Theater (open to the public)
Facilitated by Professor Helen Lovejoy and colleagues
Learn more about James McGrath Morris at jamesmcgrathmorris.com.