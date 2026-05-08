Parenting in Focus: What have you planned for Mother’s Day?

In many families, moms take the lead in planning important events. For that reason, Mother’s Day can sometimes be overlooked. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Anyone in the family can take the initiative to plan something meaningful. Ideally, the entire family can work together to create a special day for mom.

Fathers, in particular, play an important role. When young children are involved, it often falls to dad to recognize the occasion and help guide them in doing something thoughtful. As children grow into adolescents, they should begin to take on more responsibility themselves.. Even as adults, acknowledging the role their mothers have played remains important — and modeling that appreciation helps teach younger family members as well.

Mother’s Day does not need to be elaborate or expensive. Simple, thoughtful gestures can be just as meaningful:

Making a handmade card for mom or grandma

Calling to say thank you and show appreciation

Baking a favorite dessert

Planning an activity she enjoys

Watching a movie together

Taking care of a task she would normally handle

Washing her car for her

Bringing a cup of coffee to her early on Mother’s Day

Washing the dog (she loves when he is clean)

The goal is not the scale of the celebration, but the intention behind it. Making Mother’s Day special reinforces the importance of gratitude and thoughtfulness — lessons that benefit both children and adults alike.