Powering More Than Homes: Strengthening our grid, investing in our future

By Ken Hays

for the Sequim Gazette

This summer Clallam County PUD begins an important infrastructure project in Sequim focused on strengthening the reliability and resiliency of our electric system for years to come.

The Washington Street- Port Williams Transmission/District Rebuild is a transmission pole project replacing older wood transmission poles with new fiberglass poles along a key transmission route. Work begins near South Brown Road and Washington Street, continues south to East Cedar Street, then runs west toward the alley between North Govan and North Matriotti Avenue. From there the project continues south to Port Williams Road and then west to Sequim-Dungeness Way.

In total crews are replacing 29 transmission poles with related equipment and five support poles. While much of this work happens quietly, it plays an important role in keeping power safe and reliable for our community.

This project is one part of a continuous effort to upgrade and strengthen our electric system. Many of the wood poles still in service are weather worn and heavily used having served for decades. By replacing them with stronger more durable fiberglass poles we make long-term improvements that help our system better withstand storms, reduce the likelihood of outages, and support the needs of a growing community.

A key part of making projects like this possible is grant funding. The grant funds cover a portion of the cost completing important upgrades without placing all of the cost burden on our customers. By actively pursuing these grant opportunities the PUD is able to make the most of local dollars while continuing to invest in the reliability and resiliency of our system.

The Washington Street project is part of the Clallam County Grid Hardening Project, supported in part by a $2.45 million grant funded by Washington State Department of Commerce with most of the funds flowing from the U.S. Department of Energy. This is just one example of how grant funds are being put to work on behalf of our customers. Clallam PUD has other active grant funded projects ready to start and other projects in development that we hope benefit from additional grant support. Taking this approach allows us to plan ahead, prioritize the most important improvements, and continue strengthening our infrastructure over time.

For our customers this work has real, everyday value. Reliable power supports homes, schools, businesses, and essential services throughout our community. By combining thoughtful planning with outside funding, we are able to make needed upgrades while working to keep rates as stable and affordable as possible.

At the same time, these investments improve the overall resilience of our system. That means fewer outages, faster restoration when outages do occur, and a stronger system that can meet future demand. These are long-term benefits that help ensure our community remains well-served for years to come.

As we move forward we also recognize the importance of keeping our community informed. Our goal is to provide clear information so customers understand what’s happening in their neighborhoods, what to expect during construction, and how these projects benefit them. PUD current fiscal project maps can be found on the Clallam PUD website here: Capital Budget – 2026. You can report an outage and find out about planned and unplanned outages here: Outages & Safety – Clallam County PUD.

Public power is built on transparency and trust. As a community-owned utility, we believe our customers should have a clear understanding of the work happening behind the scenes and how decisions are made. Projects like this are a reminder that there is ongoing work taking place every day to maintain and improve the system we all rely on.

At the end of the day, this work is about making sure that when you flip a switch, the power is there. That’s a responsibility we take seriously, and one we’re proud to carry forward for our community.

It’s a privilege to serve this community and be part of the work that keeps it powered every day.

This project was supported by Grant No. DE-GD0000048 awarded by the Department of Energy. Points of view in this document are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official position or policies of the Department of Commerce. Grant funds are administered by the Washington Grid Resilience Program, Washington State Department of Commerce.

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Ken Hays is District 1 commissioner for Clallam County Public Utility District (PUD).