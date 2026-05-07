Photo: Pickleball paint-over

Photo by Tim Williams

Tim Williams, president of the Sequim Picklers, snapped this photo on Wednesday, April 29, and sent it to the Sequim Gazette in appreciation of the city painting over the crude swastika that was painted on one of the pickleball courts at Carrie Blake Community Park last October. A previous attempt to cover the graffiti failed, so the city was waiting for warmer, drier weather, according to Public Works Director Paul Bucich. The Picklers hope to restart a partnership with the city that would lead to upgrades to the courts. “Discussions regarding resurfacing are ongoing,” Williams told the Gazette in an email, “but this is a significant step forward.”