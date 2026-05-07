Two firefighters retire from FD3 after decades of service
Published 1:30 am Thursday, May 7, 2026
In recent months, two firefighters have retired from Clallam County Fire District 3.
Firefighter/EMT John McIntyre retired on March 28, and Captain Kevin Van De Wege on April 30.
District officials honored them with ceremonies on March 27 for McIntyre and April 22 for Van De Wege, who also served as a state representative (2007-2016) and a senator (2017-Oct. 1, 2024) for the 24th district while in the fire service.
According to district documents, McIntyre began as a volunteer for the district on Feb. 3, 1992 and joined the district’s maintenance division on Jan. 1, 2001. He transferred to become a career firefighter/EMT on June 1, 2017 working on A shift.
Van De Wege started working for the fire district as a firefighter/paramedic on April 9, 2001.
He was promoted to lieutenant on July 1, 2008 and then to captain on Oct. 1, 2021. He retired serving on the district’s B shift.
Both men were honored with proclamations from the district’s fire commissioners commending their years of service and saying they’ll be considered lifetime brothers of the fire service and the fire district.
The fire district currently has 55 career firefighters working three shifts. For more information about the fire district, visit ccfd3.org.