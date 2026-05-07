MILESTONES: Jacobs named Girl of the Month

Jacobs named Girl of the Month

Soroptimist International of Sequim has announced Emerson Jacobs as the organization’s May Girl of the Month.

Jacobs is an Eagle Scout from Troop 7498. She holds a 4.0 GPA, and is a member of the Gold Honor Roll.

The teen achieved her Eagle Scout status by volunteering more than 75 hours with Olympic Theater Arts. Additionally, she participated in two seasons of the All-State Choir and is currently a member of the vocal ensemble.

Jacobs has a keen interest in neuroscience and plans to focus on pre-med in college, ultimately aiming to become a doctor.