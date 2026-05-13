COMMUNITY NEWS — May 13, 2026

SEF seeks board members

The Sequim Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that seeks to enhance the learning environment for students in the Sequim School District, is currently seeking board members with skills in law, finance, fundraising and nonprofit management to support the organization’s Strategic Planning, Scholarship and Teaching Grant programs.

Since 2001, SEF has provided more than $432,600 in grant funds to teachers, and over $360,000 in scholarships to students.

If you live in the Sequim area and are interested in helping SEF inspire a lifelong love of learning in the community, contact SEF via email at executivedirector@sequimeducationfoundation.org or call 360-680-3061.

For more information, visit sequimeducationfoundation.org/involved.

Prom 2.0 Y fundraiser

The Olympic Peninsula YMCA invites the community to step back in time — or create a new memory — at its upcoming “Prom 2.0” fundraiser on Saturday, May 23.

Designed for adults 18 and older, Prom 2.0 offers a chance to experience (or re-experience) the joy of prom night. Proceeds will support youth programs at the Sequim YMCA.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the YMCA gymnasium at 610 N. Fifth Ave. Guests are encouraged to dress in formal attire and enjoy an evening of dancing to hits from the 1950s through the 2000s, provided by a live DJ. A supervised kids program will also be available on-site for an additional fee.

Tickets are $15 for YMCA members and $20 for non-members.

Community members can extend their prom experience by supporting local partners. Sofie’s Floral will donate 20% of corsage and boutonnière purchases made at least one business day in advance. Wind Rose Cellars will donate 20% of purchases made between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on May 23.

“Prom 2.0 is a fun and meaningful way for adults to come together while supporting programs that make a lasting impact on local youth,” Jodi Minker, the Y’s director of community engagement, stated in an announcement about the event.

Register at olympicpeninsulaymca.org/events/prom-20-fundraiser or call 360-477-4381.

‘George Washington’ to appear at Sequim Grange

Vern Frykholm of “George Washington Speaks” will give a presentation at Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 MacLeay Road, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

Frykholm frequently makes special appearances in character as George Washington.

His presentation will include information about Washington, the country’s first president, and America’s Founding Fathers; the Declaration of Independence signed on July 4, 1776; the American Revolutionary War; and the Constitution, signed on Sept. 17, 1787. The 45-minute presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

Young children will be encouraged to sit up front as ‘George Washington’ speaks. The program is open to all ages.

Afterward, there will be a photo-op followed by ice cream or popcorn available for $1.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated to support future “George Washington Speaks” events. A donation box will be placed near the entrance. Visit georgewashingtonspeaks.com for more information.

Veterans assistance

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5 office located at the Sequim Museum administration building, 544 N. Sequim Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday to serve all veterans with claims and information.

Veterans do not have to be a member of the DAV to receive assistance.

For more information, call 360-775-6482.