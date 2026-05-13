Veterans Corner: City of Sequim hosting ‘Things We Keep’

By Lorri Gilchrist

for the Sequim Gazette

Please join the City of Sequim for a Memorial Day tribute, “The Things We Keep,” on Friday, May 22, at the Guy Cole Event Center at Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave. This gathering honors and remembers those who lost their lives in military service or after their service, in recognition of their sacrifice and commitment.

In partnership with local veterans service organizations, the community is invited to come together in reflection and gratitude. Medals, uniforms, photographs, and other mementos will be on display in tribute. The memorial space will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., with the formal program from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., including music, a wreath-laying ceremony, remarks, and reflection. All are welcome to attend and take part in this community remembrance.

Erin Fristad of Wild Cove Farm is going to be offering Equine-Assisted Programs for veterans living with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), helping them to create fulfilling and meaningful lives after military service. The summer 2026 season is a “soft opening” with First Sundays for women veterans — June7, July 5 and Aug, 2, noon to 3 p.m. More information can be found at wildcovefarm.com. Erin is establishing a nonprofit to ensure veterans receive these services for free. If you are interested in sitting on an advisory committee, joining the board or sharing ideas and insights, Erin would like to hear from you. Email her at info@wildcovefarm.com. She is also asking those who provide mental health services for veterans to talk with her.

Memorial Day schedule: VFW Post 6787 will be doing the annual community Memorial Day Service at Mount Angeles Memorial Park, 45 Monroe Road, Port Angeles, May 25, at 9 a.m. There will be 40 large American flags placed around the circumference of the Veterans Circle at the South end of the Park. A ceremony honoring deceased veterans from all branches of the US Military, as well as those who are still missing in action, will take place by presentation of commemorative wreaths. Please contact Daveyarnchak@gmail.com if you would like to participate in the wreath presentation.

The Captain Joseph House Foundation, 1108 S. Oak St, Port Angeles, is holding a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 25, at 4 p.m. outdoors in the Memorial Garden.

VFW Post 6787 will conduct a dedication for Joe Borden and Rod Lee, past Post Commanders. This is the 15th anniversary of the deaths of CPT Joseph Schultz, SFG Martin Apolinar, Sgt. Aaron Blasjo, Military Working Dog Hunter and Interpreter Zaki Patung. For information call 360-460-7848.

There will be a ceremony at Gardiner Cemetery Saturday, May 23 at 10:30 a.m. to honor SeaBee Marvin Shields, Medal of Honor recipient. NAVFAC Northwest invites community members to join the U.S. Navy Seabees for a memorial service honoring the 61st anniversary since the passing of Medal of Honor recipient Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Marvin Shields. This event pays tribute to Shields, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country during the Vietnam War.

Sequim VFW Post 4760 will hold a Memorial Day service at the Gardiner Cemetery on Monday, May 25 at 12:30 p.m. All are welcome.

American Legion Post 62 and VFW Post 4760 will present a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m. at Sequim View Cemetery. All are welcome.

The Olympic Peninsula Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will partner with Sequim’s VFW Post 4760, 169 E. Washington St., Sequim, on the “5th Sunday” breakfast service on Sunday, May 31. The fifth Sunday only occurs a few times each calendar year resulting in the VFW whipping up Eggs Benedict and hash browns on this special day. Cost is $9, the same as every other Sunday of the year, but it’s a bargain for “Eggs Beni.” Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and last call is at 11:45 a.m. Monies earned go to local veteran and youth programs.

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Contributors: American Legion, Nancy Zimmermann, nmtzim@gmail.com; New Dungeness Chapter DAR, MOAA & Marine Corps League, Lorri Gilchrist, cdrlgilchrist@gmail.com; Voices For Veterans, Rita Frangione, rita.frangione@gmail.com; Korean War Veterans,Jerry Rettela, eletteor@msn.com; VFW 4760, Steve Henrikson, secretary@vfwpost4760.com ; VFW 6787, vfwcarlsborg@gmail.com, Fleet Reserve, Mike Sieg, mybadfish@gmail.com .