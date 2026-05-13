FAITH NEWS — Bode to speak at Unitarian Fellowship

“Journeying with Poet Mary Oliver” will be Rev. Bruce A. Bode’s message at Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road, at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 17.

Many modern poets have found language expressing Bode’s personal religious journey, and Oliver is one of those poets. A number of her poems will be featured in Bode’s message.

One can attend the service either in person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.