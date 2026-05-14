Clallam County’s health inspections for April 2026

Reddog Coffee, 521 S. Sequim Ave., received a perfect score for its April health inspection. Employee Phillip McIntyre hands a coffee out the drive thru to a customer last week. Manager Jacq Goin said she’s proud of her team and not surprised they got 100% on the inspection. “They work really hard,” Goin said.

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Reddog Coffee, 521 S. Sequim Ave., received a perfect score for its April health inspection. Pictured are employees, from left, Joseph Lachester, Daniel Perry, and Phillip McIntyre. Manager Jacq Goin said she’s proud of her team and not surprised they got 100% on the inspection. “They work really hard,” Goin said.

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Here are Clallam County Environmental Health Services’ inspections in April of restaurants, food businesses, schools, and pools.

Inspectors visited 49 establishments, and found 32 locations with perfect scores.

Fifteen businesses had point deductions. Two had re-inspections and one received a perfect score. Two pools each had one non-critical violation.

Perfect scores

The following establishments received perfect scores:

• Boobadoos Kitchen, 1423 Ward Road, Sequim

• Breakwater Restaurant, 15582 Wa-112, Clallam Bay

• Circle K Forks, 171 N. Forks Ave., Forks

• Clallam Bay K-12 School, 16933 WA-112, Clallam Bay

• The Corner Caboose, 242751 W. Highway 101, W. Port Angeles

• D&K BBQ, 275 N. Forks Ave., Forks

• Dry Creek Elementary, 25 W. Rife Road, Port Angeles

• El Taco Loco on Wheels, West Washington St. *

• Forks High School Addition, 261 Spartan Ave., Forks

• Forks Middle School, 121 Spartan Ave., Forks

• Franklin Elementary, 2505 S. Washington St., Port Angeles

• Gordy’s Pizza & Pasta, 1123 E. First St., Port Angeles

• Granny’s Cafe, 235471 W. Hwy. 101, Port Angeles

• Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1441 E. Washington St., Sequim

• Jasmine Bistro, 222 N. Lincoln St., Suite 111, Port Angeles

• Jefferson Elementary, 218 E. 12th St., Port Angeles

• Joshua’s Restaurant & Lounge, 113 S. Del Guzzi Drive, Port Angeles

• Marble & Oak, 642 S. Forks Ave., Forks

• Northwest Fudge and Confections, 108 W. First St., Port Angeles

• Pit Stop EXpresso, 231 E. Valley Center Place, Sequim

• Quality Inn & Suites Sequim, 134 River Road, Sequim

• Reddog Coffee, 521 S. Sequim Ave., Sequim

• Roosevelt Elementary School, 106 E. Monroe Road, Port Angeles

• Sequim Middle School, 301 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim

• Sequim School District Central Kitchen, 220 W. Fir St., Sequim

• Sully’s Drive-In, 220 N. Forks Ave., Forks

• Sunsets West Co-op, 16795 Wa-112, Clallam Bay

• Taco Bell Sequim, 11 S. Lee Chatfield Ave., Sequim

• Toast and Jam Pub, 31 Frontier St., Clallam Bay

• Tootsie’s, 537 W. Washington St., Sequim

• Walgreens Port Angeles, 932 S. Francis St., Port Angeles

• Walmart Port Angeles, 3471 E. Kolonels Way, Port Angeles

*Notes a reinspection

Point Deductions

The establishments listed were determined to have a less-than perfect score.

• Taco Bell/ Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2001 E. First St., Port Angeles

(3-point deduction): Deep cleaning should be done to maintain a sanitary environment of floors, walls and ceilings by April 3. No follow-up required.

• Baja Cantina, 825 W. Washington St., Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager Certificate by June 30. No follow-up required.

• Carlsborg Station, 20 E. Carlsborg Road, Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager Certificate by June 26. No follow-up required.

• Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles

(5-point deduction): Must replace or resurface cutting board on food preparation table by April 13. No follow-up required.

• Salvation Army, 206 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles

(5-point deduction): Warewashing unit was not dispensing sanitizer but corrected during inspection. No follow-up required.

• Taco Time Port Angeles, 1105 E. First St., Port Angeles

(5-point deduction): Must provide Certified Food Protection Managers Certificate by April 30. No follow-up required.

• Westside Pizza, 540 W. Washington St., Sequim *

(5-point deduction): Must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager Certificate, but no date given. No follow-up required.

• NW Coffee Company, 3276 E. Hwy 101, Port Angeles

(8-point deduction): Must provide thermometers in all refrigerators by April 10; must provide a signed a dated restroom agreement with adjoining restaurant (Traylors) and the restroom must be available during all hours of the business’ operations by April 23. No follow-up required.

• Fog Horn Olive Oil Company, 219 N. Oak St., Port Angeles

(10-point deduction): Cheese and beans read a temperature of 48 degrees and must be at 41 degrees or below. Must relocate food to a unit capable of food storage at 41 degrees or below; also must maintain daily temperature log in cold holding units by April 9. No follow-up required.

• Hamilton Elementary, 1822 W. Seventh St., Port Angeles

(10-point deduction): Milk read a temperature of 47 degrees and must be held at 41 degrees or below. Must relocate food to a unit capable of food storage at 41 degrees or below by April 15. No follow-up required.

• Rosie’s dba New Deal, 115 E. Railroad Ave., Suite 209, Port Angeles

(10-point deduction): Milk and sausages read a temperature of 48 degrees and must be at 41 degrees or below. Must relocate food to a unit capable of food storage at 41 degrees or below; also must maintain daily temperature log in cold holding units by April 9. No follow-up required.

• Fast Burritos, 140 Sol Duc Way, Forks

(15-point deduction): Employees must properly sanitize equipment and utensils by May 5; condiments must be stored and dispensed in a manner to prevent contamination by May 5; must discontinue use of a low temperature chemical sanitizing warewashing machine until it is working properly and initiate manual washing by May 1. No follow-up required.

• Fyabes Mexican Cuisine, 275 N. Forks, Forks

(22-point deduction): One staff member must have a Certified Food Protection Manager Certificate by May 4; must obtain at least one food thermometer by April 27; facility must obtain a valid permit by May 1; and must alter or replace the hood system to prevent grease or condensation from draining or dripping onto food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service, and single-use articles by May 1. No follow-up required.

• Bar N9NE, 229 W. First St., Port Angeles

(30-point deduction): One staff member must have a Certified Food Protection Manager Certificate by May 11; employees must wear gloves when dicing tomatoes for sales that are ready-to-eat by April 13. No follow-up required.

• By the Bay Cafe, 343 Front St., Sekiu

(30-point deduction): One staff member must have a Certified Food Protection Manager Certificate by May 31; food was being cooled improperly, but corrected during inspection by April 22. No follow-up required.

Pool Inspections

• Red Lion Inn & Suites, 1095 E. Washington St., Sequim

One non-critical violation observed: equipment room must remain locked at all times. Correct by April 20. No follow-up required.

• YMCA Sequim, 610 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim

One non-critical violation observed: pool test kit needs to be able to confirm combined chlorine by April 24. No follow-up required.

Clallam County Environmental Health Services can be found in-person at 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles, and contacted by mail at 111 E. Third St., Port Angeles, WA 98362, or by phone at 360-417-2258. Read more about the department and inspections here: clallamcountywa.gov/338/Food-Safety-Living-Environment.