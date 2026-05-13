Ten honored at Clallam County Community Service awards event

Two new awards debuted at this year’s Clallam County Community Service awards ceremony.

The first Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Jerrie Tiderman, 99, on Wednesday evening, May 6, during the 46th annual ceremony held at the Port Angeles Senior & Community Center.

“We got a lot of excellent nominations this year, but for the very first time, we got a nominee who is 99 years old,” said Cherie Kidd of Soroptimist International of Port Angeles-Noon Club while she introduced Tiderman.

Tiderman has been active in the Port Angeles community for decades, Kidd said, noting that Tiderman loves to support the arts and has helped raise more than $150,000 throughout the years for the Port Angeles Food Bank.

“When we all grow up, we want to be just like Jerrie Tiderman,” Kidd said.

Finding out she received the award was shocking, Tiderman said.

“I’m just so thrilled,” she said.

The awards, presented by Peninsula Daily News, Soroptimist International of Port Angeles-Noon Club and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the community.

“We want to celebrate these amazing people,” said Eran Kennedy, regional publisher of Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. “This room is filled with the heart and soul of Clallam County.”

This year, more nominations were submitted for honorees than there have been for the past 10 years, Kennedy said.

Another new award this year went to three nominated youths.

Sara Maloney, the director of philanthropy for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, presented awards to Brayden Baritelle and Emma Rhodes.

Baritelle was 9 when he first began to volunteer at the Sequim Food Bank. He serves as the teen lead for the Saturday program, training new teen volunteers, assigning tasks and keeping distributions running smoothly.

Baritelle is completing his Eagle Scout project at the food bank by designing and building a produce washing station.

He also has a 3.9 grade-point average and was selected to be the fourth male of the Irrigation Festival royalty court this year.

Rhodes contributed more than 310 hours of community service from April 2025 through March 2026 and also is a member of the Irrigation Festival royalty.

She has a 4.0 grade-point average and is a certified lifeguard who recently utilized her training to support a classmate through a medical emergency while awaiting the arrival of EMTs.

Past award recipient Edna Peterson presented the youth award to McHenry Miller.

“I’ve had the experience of working alongside McHenry several times,” Petersen said. “He is a true volunteer.”

Miller’s volunteer efforts include the Port Angeles Marathon Association and the Olympic Medical Center Foundation.

“Being part of the inaugural youth category is an honor,” Miller said, adding that he has been surrounded by leaders who saw his potential before he did.

Volunteering is especially important in times like these, he said.

“These moments are about small essential bricks we can build a community on,” Miller said.

In the adult category, two people and two couples were honored with community service awards.

Kennedy presented one award to Ed Bedford, founder of Bedford’s Sodas.

“Ed has used his business as a vehicle for his true passion: Giving back to his community,” Kennedy said. “Ed’s North Star has always been his family.”

Bedford grew up in Port Angeles as the youngest of four children.

His volunteer work includes more than 60 years with North Olympic Baseball and Softball, serving on the boards for the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce, Queen of Angeles School, Olympic Peninsula YMCA, Olympic Medical Center Foundation, Olympic Peninsula Visitor Bureau, the Port Angeles Parks and Recreation department and the Port Angeles Business Association.

“Being a volunteer, being able to financially support these things is what I consider to be a privilege,” Bedford said.

He urged attendees to use their time wisely for the good of the community.

“There are so many good people who could be chosen,” he said. “I want to take my hat off to anyone who volunteers.”

Don Zanon, a past award recipient, presented the award to Carla and Dave Sue.

“When it comes to supporting a community, a couple needs to support each other,” Zanon said. “Service, for Dave and Carla Sue, is at the core of their hearts.”

The couple has volunteered with the Olympic Kiwanis Club for more than 20 years, each serving as club president.

Their volunteer work includes Camp Beausite Northwest, the Clallam County Emergency Management team, a bike rehab project at the Clallam Bay Corrections Center to refurbish bicycles for kids, the Port Angeles Food Bank, a car seat safety program, maintaining holiday lights in downtown Port Angeles and raising funds for youth academic scholarships.

“It is an honor to receive this award,” Carla Sue said. “Dave, I couldn’t have done it without you.”

Dave Sue said he was struck by how many people in attendance also worked in service to the community.

Peninsula Daily News Editor Brian McLean presented the next award to Frances Howell, whom he said helped transform the Port Angeles Food Bank.

Howell, who served as president of the food bank board for 10 years, also is a member of the Olympic Kiwanis Club of Port Angeles and volunteers with Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County. She moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 2015.

While accepting the award, Howell asked the other attendees how they came to be volunteers while explaining that her upbringing in New York City meant there were a lot of problems but millions of people around to help solve them.

“I decided when I moved here I would be that person” who steps up and fixes problems, Howell said.

“This is my paradise,” she added.

McLean then presented an award to Dr. Nancy Messmer and Roy Morris.

“Roy and Nancy represent the gold standard,” McLean said. “Their shared vision is rooted in profound respect of the natural world.”

Messmer and Morris are “champions of environmental education” who are founding and active members of CoastSavers. Messmer is a member of the Clallam County Heritage Foundation, and both have been involved with the Lions Club in Clallam Bay/Sekiu.

“Service demonstrates a deep heart for their neighbors,” McLean said.

Morris said the room was full of great people and that he and Messmer were proud to be there.

“Since we were young people, we have believed if you put your shoulder to the wheel and get working, you can improve the world,” Messmer said.