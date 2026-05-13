Responder Blotter — May 13, 2026
Published 3:30 am Wednesday, May 13, 2026
The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.
May 3
1:56 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Meadow Drive
7:59 p.m. — Unwanted person, 100 block of Carlsborg Road
May 4
6:10 a.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of Frost Road/ East Goforth Road
7:30 a.m. — Smoke complaint, 300 block of El Camino Road
11:50 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of West Cedar St.
May 5
12:38 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 900 block of East Cedar St.
2:17 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.
3:31 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Cedar St.
5:50 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.
6:20 p.m. — Trespassing, 600 block of West Washington St.
7:58 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of East Washington St.
May 6
Report unavailable
May 7
8:30 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block of North Fifth Ave.
9:58 a.m. — Harassment, 200 block of Brigadoon Blvd.
10:00 a.m. — Theft, 500 block of West Washington St.
10:10 a.m. — Theft, 800 block of North Rhodefer Road
10:22 a.m. — Drug violation, 300 block of West Hendrickson Road
11:30 a.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.
11:35 a.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.
11:59 a.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.
12:27 p.m. — Theft, 700 block of Madrona Way
12:46 p.m. — Animal abuse, 800 block of North Fifth Ave.
3:51 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Parkwood Blvd.
5:44 p.m. — Fraud, 1000 block of West Spruce St.
7:36 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of North Seventh Ave.
May 8
10:05 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Port Williams Road
11:40 a.m. — Theft, 600 block of North Sequim Ave.
12:51 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Independence Drive
3:39 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.
6:41 p.m. — Burn complaint, 400 block of West Hemlock St.
10:08 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1500 block of Atterberry Road
* There was one alleged fireworks violation call made during the Sequim Logging Show’s annual fireworks show.
May 9
4:14 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 300 block of House Road