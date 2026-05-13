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Responder Blotter — May 13, 2026

Published 3:30 am Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

May 3

1:56 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Meadow Drive

7:59 p.m. — Unwanted person, 100 block of Carlsborg Road

May 4

6:10 a.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of Frost Road/ East Goforth Road

7:30 a.m. — Smoke complaint, 300 block of El Camino Road

11:50 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of West Cedar St.

May 5

12:38 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 900 block of East Cedar St.

2:17 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

3:31 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Cedar St.

5:50 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

6:20 p.m. — Trespassing, 600 block of West Washington St.

7:58 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of East Washington St.

May 6

Report unavailable

May 7

8:30 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block of North Fifth Ave.

9:58 a.m. — Harassment, 200 block of Brigadoon Blvd.

10:00 a.m. — Theft, 500 block of West Washington St.

10:10 a.m. — Theft, 800 block of North Rhodefer Road

10:22 a.m. — Drug violation, 300 block of West Hendrickson Road

11:30 a.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

11:35 a.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

11:59 a.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.

12:27 p.m. — Theft, 700 block of Madrona Way

12:46 p.m. — Animal abuse, 800 block of North Fifth Ave.

3:51 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Parkwood Blvd.

5:44 p.m. — Fraud, 1000 block of West Spruce St.

7:36 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of North Seventh Ave.

May 8

10:05 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Port Williams Road

11:40 a.m. — Theft, 600 block of North Sequim Ave.

12:51 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Independence Drive

3:39 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

6:41 p.m. — Burn complaint, 400 block of West Hemlock St.

10:08 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1500 block of Atterberry Road

* There was one alleged fireworks violation call made during the Sequim Logging Show’s annual fireworks show.

May 9

4:14 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 300 block of House Road

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