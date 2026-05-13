Lunch is served for button design winner

Iris Carlquist-Bundy, center, won the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s button design contest this year. She received a free lunch with friends courtesy Jerrin Fiorini, new owner of RE/MAX Prime, at the Oak Table Cafe. The design contest was coordinated by Emma Rhodes, an Irrigation Festival princess and the button and pin director.

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Iris Carlquist-Bundy, in bottom center, is all smiles at a lunch she received at Oak Table Cafe on May 6 for winning the Sequim Irrigation Festival Button Design contest. Jerrin Fiorini, new owner of RE/MAX Prime, in top row, sponsored the luncheon. Along for the lunch were, from left, Flo Carl, Hazel Richards, Carlquist-Bundy, Fiorini, Mae Shantz, Emma Rhodes, an Irrigation Festival princess and button and pin director, and Parker Avery.

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As tradition, the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s button design winner was given a free lunch with friends courtesy RE/MAX Prime and the festival last week.

Iris Carlquist-Bundy, an Olympic Peninsula Academy fourth grader, and her friends were picked up in the festival royalty van by Executive Director Michelle Rhodes on May 6 and taken to Oak Table Cafe.

Jerrin Fiorini, new owner of RE/MAX Prime, said he gladly took over sponsorship of the luncheon from Liz and Richard Parks.

Iris told festival organizers that when thinking about the button design, she remembered watching a video of an octopus climbing around in a jar and thought the jar could be the New Dungeness Lighthouse for her design.

She was one of about 100 local children to enter, and all Sequim students in first through fifth grade can submit entries. Fifth grade students sell the buttons as a fundraiser.

All entries are available for viewing at Co-Op Farm and Garden (first-third grades), Dungeness Kids Co. (fourth grade and Iris’ design), and Be Blossom Boutique (fifth grade).

Iris recently rode in the Grand Parade on May 9 for winning the contest.