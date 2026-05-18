Sports roundup: Thompson earns return trip to state tennis championships

Sequim Gazette file photo by Matthew Nash/ Calleigh Thompson, pictured earlier this season, placed second in the West Central District 2A singles tournament last week to earn the district’s No. 2 seed at the state tournament set for May 22-23 in Seattle’s Nordstrom Tennis Center.

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Sequim Gazette file photo by Matthew Nash/ Tiffany Lam, pictured earlier this season, defeated Miya Sakumoto of Washington and went to the wire with Riley Devore of Franklin Pierce in the West Central District 2A tennis tournament last week. Lam split sets with Devore before losing 10-8 in a 10-point super tiebreaker.

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Sequim’s Talon Stover, pictured hitting on the back nine at The Cedars at Dungeness on May 12, qualified for his first state tournament by shooting a round of 82 to finish in a three-way tie for fifth at the district tournament.

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Gabriella “Ella” Hood of Sequim putts on the front nine during the Class 2A West Central District Championship on Tuesday, May 12 at The Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course. Hood earned the district girls competition’s fifth and final state berth in Chehalis on May 19-20.

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Calleigh Thompson placed second in the West Central District 2A singles tournament last week. This week she’ll compete in the state tournament set for May 22-23 in Seattle’s Nordstrom Tennis Center. Thompson, a senior, competed at state as a sophomore.

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Sequim senior Calleigh Thompson returns to the 2A state Girls Tennis Championships in Seattle this week after a second place finish in the singles’ district tournament.

She opened the West Central District Tournament on May 15-16 at the Kitsap Tennis and Athletic Center with a win over Clover Park’s Esquivel Ramirez. That victory set up a match-up with teammate Tiffany Lam, a fellow senior.

Thompson won and then defeated Lucy Cao of Bremerton in the semifinals before falling in the finals to Annabelle Waldman of Olympic.

Thompson earned the district’s No. 2 seed at the state tournament set for May 22-23 in Seattle’s Nordstrom Tennis Center. She earned a state spot in the singles tournament as a sophomore in the 2024-25 school year and went 0-2.

In the consolation bracket, Lam defeated Miya Sakumoto of Washington and went to the wire with Riley Devore of Franklin Pierce.

Coach Andrea Dietzman said Lam split sets with Devore before losing 10-8 in a 10-point super tiebreaker.

Golf sends six Wolves to state meets

Sequim sophomores Talon Stover and Gabriella “Ella” Hood were set to join their teammates at their respective state golf championships after shooting qualifying rounds at the Class 2A West Central District Championship on Tuesday, May 12 at The Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course.

The top five boys scores and the top seven girls rounds qualified for state.

The Sequim girls now have a full complement of four golfers for the Class 2A Girls State Golf Championship at Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis scheduled for May 19-20.

Hood earned the district girls competition’s fifth and final state berth after posting a round of 106 to make her first state tournament appearance. She finished 10th at the Olympic League Championships last week.

Sequim teammates Raimey Brewer (T2, 90), Kaiya Robinson (4th, 93) and Kendra Dodson (T7th, 98) all qualified for state at the Olympic League Championships at Kitsap Golf & Country Club.

Sequim senior Rachel McDougall also competed at districts.

Stover qualified for his first state tournament by shooting a round of 82 to finish in a three-way tie for fifth. He posted six pars on his back nine to get back into contention for the last state berths.

Stover will join Sequim senior Adrian Aragon (T5, 78) at the Class 2A Boys State Golf Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday at Tumwater Valley Golf Club.

Baseball makes third round of district tourney

Sequim’s season ended on Friday, May 15 in the third round of the District 3 2A tournament with an 11-6 loss to Orting.

The Wolves were right with Orting until the bottom of the fifth inning. Sequim had a 6-5 lead, but Orting pulled away with a three-run fifth followed by a three-run sixth.

Zeke Schmadeke went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base. Lincoln Bear was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Duran Ward was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI while Conner Oase had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

On the mound, Devyn Dearinger went five innings, allowing six hits and six earned runs. He struck out four.

To qualify for the postseason, the Wolves won 9-8 over Bremerton on May 6 and then opened the district tournament with a 4-3 win over Franklin Pierce on May 11.

Sequim rallied in the top of the seventh, then slammed the door in the bottom half of the inning to beat Franklin Pierce to move on to the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Schmadeke and Dearinger held the Cardinals to just one hit. Schmadeke went five innings, allowing one hit, five walks and three earned runs. He struck out eight. Dearinger picked up the win, going the final two innings, allowing no hits and no walks. He struck out three.

Schmadeke was 3-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. William Kuperus had a hit, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Bear hit a double and walked twice.

The game was tied 3-3 entering the seventh inning when Kaden Miller began the rally with one out, getting on base on an error.

Schmadeke followed with a single and with two outs, Bear fouled off two pitches on a 3-2 count, then worked a walk to load the bases. Dearinger drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch.

Dearinger was able to close out the game without drama with two pop-ups and a strikeout.

The next day, May 12, Bainbridge blanked the Wolves 11-0.

Bear went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double for the Wolves, and Ward and Kuperas both hit doubles.

After losing to Orting, Sequim’s season ended with a record of 8-14.

Fastpitch season ends

Sequim’s fastpitch team also faced Orting on May 15 and was tied 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Orting erupted for 10 runs in the final three innings to pull away from the Wolves.

Ava Ritter was 2-for-4 with a run scored while Rylie Doig was 2-of-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. McKenna Cox drove in two runs and Seren McClurken had a double and a run scored.

Sequim’s season finished with a record of 5-13.

Track and field set for district meet

Sequim’s track and field team sends a large roster to the Western Central District Championships May 20 and 22 in Bremerton.

They’ll seek spots for the 2A state meet May 28-30 at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Tentatively set to compete are the 4X200 girls team of Birdie Pyeatt, Kylie Peters, Kalea Keate, and Harper Campbell (1:50.43 seed time); Timok Zhdan in the 110 meter hurdles (18.11); the 4X100 boys team of Silas Hagar, Titan McDonald, Coletyn Hull and Ry Demello (46.50); the 4X100 girls team of Pyeatt, Peters, Alexandria Morgan and Harper Campbell (53.36); Reid Randall (49.32) Adrian Osborne (51.11), and Jonathan Tipton (54.27) in the 400 meters with Reid holding the No. 1 seed; Randall in the 800 meters (1:52.92) with the No. 2 seed; Osborne (23.38) and Westley French (23.94) in the boys 200 meter dash; Peters (27.76) in the girls 200 meter dash; Kaleb Mishko (10:34.36) in the boys’ 3200 meter Kaleb Mishko (10:34.36) and Emily Bair in the girls’ 3200 meter run (12:02.73) with a fifth place seed; the boys’ 4X400 meter relay of Osborne, French, Tupper, and Randall (3:28.20) with the third seed; Demello (38-9.5) in the triple jump; Hull (5-6), Demello (5-6) and Taylor Wolslegel (5-4) in the boys’ high jump; Clare Turella (5 feet) and Violet Ollerman (4-2) in the high jump with Turella holding the No. 1 seed; Abraham Herrera in the boys’ shot put (38-5) and discus (120-6); Madelyn Bower in the girls’ shot put (29-1); and in the girls’ pole vault Keate (8 feet) with the fourth seed, and Emerson Jacobs (6-6).