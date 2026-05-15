Senior Softball registration underway

Men age 55-plus and women age 45-plus are welcome to join the Grey Wolves.

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Photo by Patrick Slattery/ The Grey Wolves of Sequim’s Senior Softball invite others to join in their love of the game. They gather at the ball fields at Carrie Blake Community Park every Tuesday and Thursday morning.

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Sequim’s Senior Softball Grey Wolves are in full swing and the club is inviting interested older men and women on the Olympic Peninsula who love the game to come out and play slow pitch.

The club promotes co-ed senior softball in the Sequim and Peninsula region. The top rules are to “have fun” and “play safe.” The recreational league has modified rules that emphasize “limited contact” to help ensure lower risk for injuries.

“We have people who have played all their lives or newcomers who haven’t picked up a bat in many years,” League President Lauren Scrafford stated in a press release. “We’re out here mostly to have fun with a little competition thrown in.”

Players from the area gather at Sequim’s Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave., every Tuesday and Thursday morning with batting practice and warmup starting at 8:30 a.m. and games beginning at 9:15 a.m.

Former high school, college, church league, or rec ball players have enjoyed embracing the game again as older adults.

The Grey Wolves are a co-ed recreational league with age requirements of 55-plus for men and 45-plus for women.

Players’ ages currently vary from the mid-50’s to their 80’s.

This league has varying skill levels.

The Grey Wolves invite seniors to come out and enjoy the game, meet new people, and get some good exercise as well.

For more information contact Scrafford at 360-808-7507 or Annette Hanson at 360-670-6774 or email milwaukeeroad idaho@yahoo.com.

You can also show up at the Carrie Blake ball fields south of the Guy Cole Center after 9 a.m. on a Tuesday or Thursday morning and watch them play, then decide whether to join.