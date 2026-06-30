Sequim City Band members ready for their July 4 performance in 2024. They return at 3 p.m. July 4 at the James Center for Performing Arts stage for the show “Sounds of America.”

America’s 250th birthday makes this year’s Fourth of July especially meaningful, and the Sequim City Band and Peninsula Singers will mark the occasion with “Sounds of America,” a concert celebrating the nation’s history, ideals and cultural heritage through music.

The free performance begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the James Center for the Performing Arts, the outdoor stage in north Carrie Blake Community Park. Following the concert, families can continue the celebration with activities, food vendors and fireworks from 4-10:30 p.m. for the City of Sequim’s Party at the Park.

Directed by Tyler Benedict, with announcer Vicki Helwick, the Sequim City Band presents a program that traces America’s musical journey from its early years to the present day. The concert opens with two contrasting musical portraits of the nation. Henry Fillmore’s spirited march “Americans We” reflects the optimism and pageantry of the early twentieth century, while Leslie Gilreat’s contemporary “13 Stripes, 50 Stars” uses modern harmonies and cinematic textures to honor the nation’s enduring ideals. Together, they demonstrate how America’s musical language has evolved while continuing to celebrate unity and resilience.

The program also highlights the diverse influences that have shaped American culture. Frank Ticheli’s expressive setting of “Shenandoah” recalls the hope and adventure of the nation’s frontier years. A lively Dixieland jazz medley celebrates an art form born in New Orleans that forever changed American music, while Leonard Bernstein’s vibrant “Mambo” from “West Side Story” captures the energy and multicultural spirit of 1950s New York. Together, these works illustrate how folk traditions, jazz and immigrant cultures have combined to create the rich mosaic of American music.

One of the afternoon’s most moving moments will be Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” narrated by Marty Huffman. Commissioned during World War II, Copland composed the work to inspire Americans during a time of global conflict, culminating with spoken excerpts from Abraham Lincoln’s speeches, including passages from the Gettysburg Address. The combination of Lincoln’s timeless words and Copland’s stirring score Continues to speak powerfully to themes of liberty, equality and national unity.

The concert also features the “Armed Forces Salute,” honoring the dedication and sacrifice of America’s past and present servicemen and women.

Joining the band are the Peninsula Singers, directed by Steven Humphrey, for two of America’s most cherished musical tributes. “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” born during the Civil War, remains a stirring anthem of freedom and perseverance, while Carmen Dragon’s celebrated arrangement of “America, the Beautiful” brings Katharine Lee Bates’ vision of America’s majestic landscapes to life. Their combined voices provide a fitting musical tribute to the nation’s semiquincentennial before the concert concludes with John Philip Sousa’s timeless “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

For more information, visit sequimcityband.org or follow the Sequim City Band on Facebook or Instagram.

The Sequim City Band is a volunteer community ensemble dedicated to enriching the cultural life of the Sequim area through engaging and accessible performances. The band presents a variety of concerts throughout the year, celebrating music for audiences of all ages.

Coming up

The Sequim City Band’s free Concerts at the James series starts with the Olympic Peninsula Brass & Winds Festival on July 24–25 featuring bands from the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.

The first show takes place from 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 24 at 7 Cedars Hotel and Casino, with numerous bands over both days. The Sequim City Band opens July 25th’s festivities at the James Center for the Performing Arts from 3:30-8:30 p.m.

Other shows include “Harmonic Gatherings” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, and “Movies, Musicals and Marches” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, both at the James Center. For more information, visit sequimcityband.org.