Irrigation Fest announces Grand Finale winners

Meridian High School Marching Trojans won best high school marching band in the Sequim Irrigation Festival Grand Parade.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ The Rhododendron Festival won the President’s Award in the May 9 Grand Parade.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Five-year-old Brixton Dennis finished seventh overall in 20:20 in the Irrigation Festival’s two mile Bubble Run.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ The Daffodil Festival won the Grand Sweepstakes in the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s Grand Parade.

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Adrienne Christian of Sequim was the top finisher for all women in 17:49, and fifth overall in the Sequim Irrigation Festival’s two-mile Bubble Run.

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Justin Sutherby won both Peoples Choice and Best Import Car/Pickup at the Classic Car Show for his 1989 Nissan Skyline Gtr.

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The Marine Corps League Detachment 897 won “Best Patriotic Award” in the 131st Sequim Irrigation Festival’s Grand Parade on May 9.

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Following its 131st year, the Sequim Irrigation Festival announced winners from its Grand Parade, Classic Car Show, and Bubble Run, all held on May 9 as part of its Grand Finale Weekend.

The parade featured 180-plus entries, and the car show 200-plus. Festival organizers note that while Sequim’s band does participate in the parade, it does not compete in its hometown parade.

The Bubble Run brought Strait Up Foam Fun to fill the finish line with nontoxic foam. For more information about the 132nd Sequim Irrigation Festival, visit irrigationfestival.com.

Grand Parade Winners

• Grand Sweepstakes: Daffodil Festival

• President’s Award: Jefferson County Rhododendron Festival

• Governor’s Award: Clallam County Fair Royalty

• Mayor’s Award: Fathoms of Fun Yo Ho Ho Float

• Chairman’s Award: Sequim Sunshine Festival

• Best Patriotic Award: Marine Corps League Detachment 897

Judges’ Special Awards

• 1st Place: Welfare for Animals Guild (W.A.G.)

• 2nd Place: 4-H Rascals

• 3rd Place: Hoquiam Loggers Playday

High School Bands

• 1st: Meridian High School Marching Trojans

• 2nd: North Kitsap Marching Band

Middle School Bands

• 1st: Olympic View Middle School Marching Band and Color Guard (Mukilteo)

• 2nd: Blue Heron Band (Port Townsend)

• 3rd: Chimacum Marching Band

Community Drill Teams

• 1st: True North Dance

• 2nd: Sequim High School Acrobatics

• 3rd: Princess of Elegance Drill Team

Equines

• Fan Favorite: Miniature Horse “Drama”

• Top Horse and Rider: Belgian Horses “Celebrate America”

• Spirit Award: SHS Equestrians

Classic Car Show

• Best Street Rod Car/Pickup: Dennis Goldsby’s 1934 Ford 3 Window Coupe

• Best Import Car/Pickup: Justin Sutherby’s 1989 Nissan Skyline GTR

• Best Unfinished Car/Pickup: James Fuller’s 1967 Camaro

• Best 1940-1970 Pickup: Steve Harwood’s 1952 Studebaker 2R Truck

• Best 1970 -Present Pickup: Larry And Christine’s 1985 Chevy K20 Silverado

• Best 1900-1949: Jim Thomas’ 1936 Ford 2 Door Slantback

• Best 1950-1959: Ron And Victoria Lane’s 1956 Ford Customline Victoria

• Best 1960-1969: Rich And Cheri Martinson’s 1967 Chevy Ii Nova

• Best 1970-1979: Matt Bryant’s 1970 Chevy Chevelle Malibu

• Best 1980-1989: Fred Grer’s 1981 Pontiac Trans Am

• Best 1990-1999: John Nelson’s 1996 Pontiac Firehawk

• Best 2000-Present: Jim Nuttall’s 2015 Chevy Camaro Supersport

• Best Rat Rod: Rick Crawford’s 1950 Chevy Sedan Delivery

• Best Muscle Car: Gary Gallagher 1970 Ford Torino Cobra

• Best Pony Car: George Esquiro’s 1965 Ford Mustang 2×2

• Best Corvette: Matt Wech’s 2023 Corvette C-8 Stingray Z-51 Lt3

• Best Mopar: Mike Dawson 1970 Dodge Dart GT

• Best Wagon: Steve Simons’ 1956 Chevy Bel Air Nomad

• Best Volkswagen: Ron Phillipp’s 1987 Volkswagen Westphalia Camper Syncro

• Best Custom: Ob Horton’s 64-1/2 Mustang

• Best Convertible: Penny Simons’ 1955 Ford T-Bird

• Best Sports Car: Mathew Wallerstedt’s 1965 Ford Galaxy

• Best Stock 1900-1949: Dennis Hood’s 1930 Ford A Town Sedan

• Best Stock 1950-1959: Craig And Cheryl Paulson’s 1953 Ford Victoria

• Best Stock 1960-1969: Pat And Bev Ferguson’s 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe

• Best Stock 1970-1979: Ray And Yvonne Razo’s 1975 Oldsmobile Hurts Cutlass Supreme

• Best Stock 1980-2000: Scott Stockton’s 1989 Chevy Iroc-Z Camaro

• Best Stock: Donna Fao’s 2017 Polaris Slingshot

• Peoples Choice: Justin Sutherby’s 1989 Nissan Skyline GTR

• Kids Choice: Matt Wech’s 2006 Am General Humvee M1151-A1

• Sponsors’ Choice: Bob Leenstra’s Ford Model A built By Jesse James Speed Shop

• Hard Luck: David And Linda Underwood’s fuel pump went out at the show and had to be towed

Run Series

Fourteen-year-old Raoni Ramalho Barros Tavares of Sequim won the overall two-mile Bubble Run with a time of 14:07.

He was followed by Sequim residents Murray Bingham, 25, at 14:18 and Landon Unruh, 25, in 14:21 finishing second and third.

Adrienne Christian of Sequim was the top finisher for all women in 17:49, and fifth overall.

Five-year-old Brixton Dennis finished seventh overall in 20:20.

See full results at irrigationfestival.com/events/run-series.