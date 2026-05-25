Peninsula College hires new athletic director

James Williamson was recently announced as Peninsula College’s new Athletic Director to replace retiring director Rick Ross.

Peninsula College has appointed James Williamson as its new Athletic Director, effective May 4, to succeed Rick Ross, who will retire on June 20 after 32 years of service.

“James brings energy, experience, and a deep commitment to student success,” said Peninsula College President Suzy Ames in a press release. “His leadership in collegiate athletics reflects our commitment to academic excellence, integrity, and building strong, collaborative relationships that support our student athletes and community. We are excited to welcome him and his family to Port Angeles.”

Williamson holds a decade of experience in collegiate athletics and most recently served as Head Men’s Soccer Coach at Northwest Nazarene University, where he led all aspects of an NCAA Division II program, including recruiting, budgeting, operations, fundraising, and student-athlete development.

“I am so thankful, and so excited for this opportunity,” Williamson said in a press release thanking staff for their trust and the opportunity to lead the Pirate athletic department.

“An opportunity like this is a great privilege, and I am eager to get started,” he said. “My family and I can’t wait to join the Peninsula and Port Angeles community.”

During his tenure, he cultivated an inclusive, high-performing team culture and recruited student-athletes from across the globe, including Africa, Europe, North America, and Central America.

His commitment to academic excellence was evident as the program achieved record-setting team GPAs, culminating in the highest men’s soccer team GPA in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Williamson also strengthened program sustainability through successful fundraising efforts, including securing a $40,000 annual gift and doubling the program’s fundraising revenue, while building lasting relationships with alumni, donors, and community partners.

Prior to his role at Northwest Nazarene, Williamson served as an assistant coach at Gonzaga University, contributing to the success of a Division I program through international recruiting, operations, and student-athlete development. He has also held coaching and leadership positions at Corban University and within Northwest Nazarene’s women’s soccer program, gaining experience in program administration, fundraising, and academic instruction in sports-related fields.

A former team captain at Corban University, Williamson helped lead the Warriors to three consecutive national tournament appearances and three conference titles. He holds a master’s degree in Leadership with an emphasis in Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University Irvine, and a bachelor’s degree in Human Performance and Exercise Science from Corban University.