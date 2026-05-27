Ageless Generation: Celebrate and be celebrated

The view from what will be the Albert Haller Foundation Conference Room after workers had left for the evening.

A group gets a tour of the new gym at the former JCPenney store that will soon serve as the new Shipley Center, Sequim’s senior center.

You may not remember every party you have been to, but I would wager that some of the fondest memories you hold are from celebrations where you were the guest of honor, whether you were celebrated for a special birthday, a baptism, a graduation, a job promotion, or for being a military or civilian hero.

Maybe you were the top sales rep in your office or company, the employee or volunteer of the month or the year. You could have won a tennis, golf, karate, or poker tournament, or been valedictorian of your class. Writing, acting, serving others, performing musically — there are so many reasons we celebrate each other. Perhaps you remember the bittersweet emotions of parties held because you were moving away from friends you held dear to take a job in another state, or the party someone threw for you the day you retired from a long and satisfying career.

Celebrating each other doesn’t always have to include cake and ice cream and streamers. It can be as small and simple as listening to others’ life stories, complimenting them, and laughing at their jokes. We can share a meal or a walk or a newspaper crossword puzzle together. When we hold someone else in high esteem and speak well of them to others, we celebrate them. We need to do more of that.

Celebrating each other is important at every stage of life. Even in death we celebrate every positive thing we can think of in a life well lived. Yes, we all want to be remembered and cherished, and a party of sorts thrown when we die — but how sad is it when we let someone pass away before we celebrate them? Let’s set a goal to celebrate people as much as we can in the here and now, while all parties can enjoy the party!

Shipley Center celebrates each member in a small way by sending out a birthday card with a handwritten greeting each and every year. We thank donors again and again in writing and in person. We celebrate when we honor our volunteers of the quarter with a trophy, and why volunteers get personalized name tags, and shiny pins for milestones of service.

We are celebrating people. Not just for what they do for us, but for the generous human beings they are. Their lives and accomplishments. Their wisdom and knowledge. Their smiles and sense of adventure. Their caring and generosity. Celebrating others is too rare these days. And because it is rare, it is memorable when it happens. The celebration you throw for someone is somerthing they may cherish as a sweet memory for the rest of their life.

As we celebrate together we form a sort of community. W. Hybels says, “True community is to know and be known, love and be loved, serve and be served, and to celebrate and be celebrated.”

Building update

Progress continues on the new senior center, as we strive to finish up the interior wiring for power, security and fire alarm systems, computers, phones, lighting, and more. When all the wiring is done, the framing and wiring can be inspected, and then the insulation and drywall can be put in.

Pipes are being insulated and doors and windows are arriving. Paint and carpet colors are being selected. Leo’s Café is getting a new look. There are a lot of moving parts!

As we reach the midpoint of this year, keep in mind our goal is to open for our Christmas Dinner. So, donors, thank you … and hang in there! And, if you have not yet donated, dear reader, this would be a really good time to help put us over the finish line. Thank you for your love and support.

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Michael Smith is executive director of the Shipley Center