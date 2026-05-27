Coughing disease affecting dogs that have been to Sequim, PA parks

Olympic Veterinary Clinic is working to stop a small outbreak of a coughing dog disease before it spreads further.

In a social media post Thursday, May 21 the clinic announced the outbreak of coughing dogs in the area, many of which frequent both the Port Angeles and Sequim dog parks.

“We would like to ask owners to please keep your pets home if they are experiencing any coughing or changes in bark in order to get this outbreak to pass as quickly as possible,” the post stated.

In the past couple of weeks, the clinic has had four cases of coughing dogs, which had all been to the dog parks or area boarding facilities, Hospital Manager Kerri McHenry said.

“We don’t have any information yet. We do have a test to see what exactly the contagious disease is pending right now,” she said. “Once we find out, we should be able to say if it’s a strain of influenza or bordetella.”

The test results are expected back Tuesday or Wednesday, McHenry said.

Canine influenza is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by two type A influenza viruses known to infect dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association’s website.

“Dogs of any breed, age, sex or health status are at risk,” the site states. “Almost all dogs exposed to the virus become infected. Infection can occur at any time of year.”

Bordetella, short for bordetellosis, is another contagious respiratory infection in dogs, according to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Dogs with clinical signs of this infection are commonly referred to as having ‘kennel cough’ or infectious tracheobronchitis,” the site states. “It is one of the organisms involved with canine infectious respiratory disease complex.”

Dog owners should look for coughing, sneezing and changes in activity levels, McHenry said.

“These coughing diseases are pretty contagious,” McHenry said. “They can live on surfaces. Mainly, it’s like nose-to-nose contact with another dog.”

The severity of infection is different in each case, with older dogs and younger dogs more at risk.

“If they’re not eating or to the point where they are lethargic or having breathing issues, please call a veterinarian,” McHenry said. “Otherwise, keep them from social dog spots, maybe don’t take them on a walk and make sure they’re eating and drinking.”

There are vaccines to protect dogs against both bordetella and influenza, but they are elective and many dog owners choose not to vaccinate, staff at Olympic Veterinary Clinic said.