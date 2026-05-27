FAITH NEWS — May 27, 2026

Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 1033 N. Barr Road, will host guest speaker Bruce Domazlicky on Sunday, May 31, at 11 a.m.

Domazlicky’s message is titled “What Is Our Responsibility to Future Generations?” He will address how the unique perspective of economics can assist us in understanding the rights of our children and grandchildren and how our behavior today can affect the lives of those who come after us.

Domazlicky earned a PhD in Economics from the University of Wyoming in 1976. He taught for 40 years at the post-secondary level, the last 28 at Southeast Missouri State University. He published 40 articles in professional journals during his career and was a service leader for 15 years at the Cape Girardeau Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Missouri.

One can attend the service either in person or via Zoom.

For more information, please visit olympicuuf.com.