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Responder Blotter — May 27, 2026

Published 3:30 am Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

May 18

12:09 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

7:48 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block of Carlsborg Road

9:10 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 1000 block of Medsker Road

11:23 a.m. — Trespassing, intersection of Tyler View Place/ Maynard Road

11:43 a.m. — Theft, 200 block of Sunset Place

1:10 p.m. — Fraud, 1000 block of River Road

6:11 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

May 19

9:26 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block of South Boyce Road

9:35 a.m. — Fraud, 500 block of Lotzgesell Road

1:46 p.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

3:14 p.m. — Theft, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

5:24 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Quiet Place

May 20

10:01 a.m. — Suspicious activity, intersection of Hurricane Ridge Drive/ Cassalary Road

10:56 a.m. — Suspicious activity, 100 block of Day Lane

7:04 p.m. — Unattended child, 300 block of North Matriotti Ave.

May 21

Report unavailable

May 22

12:30 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.

2:32 p.m. — Brush fire, 400 block of Patricia Lane

4:32 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Springwater Lane

5:54 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block of West Pine Court

6:55 p.m. — Burn complaint, intersection of East Blair Ave./ E. Belfield Ave.

7:48 p.m. — Burn complaint, 900 block of Lotzgesell Road

9:38 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

May 23

8:10 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Songbird Lane

6:54 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Washington St.

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