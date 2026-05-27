Responder Blotter — May 27, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

May 18

12:09 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

7:48 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block of Carlsborg Road

9:10 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 1000 block of Medsker Road

11:23 a.m. — Trespassing, intersection of Tyler View Place/ Maynard Road

11:43 a.m. — Theft, 200 block of Sunset Place

1:10 p.m. — Fraud, 1000 block of River Road

6:11 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

May 19

9:26 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block of South Boyce Road

9:35 a.m. — Fraud, 500 block of Lotzgesell Road

1:46 p.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

3:14 p.m. — Theft, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

5:24 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Quiet Place

May 20

10:01 a.m. — Suspicious activity, intersection of Hurricane Ridge Drive/ Cassalary Road

10:56 a.m. — Suspicious activity, 100 block of Day Lane

7:04 p.m. — Unattended child, 300 block of North Matriotti Ave.

May 21

Report unavailable

May 22

12:30 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.

2:32 p.m. — Brush fire, 400 block of Patricia Lane

4:32 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Springwater Lane

5:54 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block of West Pine Court

6:55 p.m. — Burn complaint, intersection of East Blair Ave./ E. Belfield Ave.

7:48 p.m. — Burn complaint, 900 block of Lotzgesell Road

9:38 p.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.

May 23

8:10 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Songbird Lane

6:54 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Washington St.