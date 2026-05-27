Veterans honored in Memorial Day ceremony at Sequim View, other cemeteries

Flags adorn the graves of veterans at Sequim View Cemetery on Memorial Day. In a speech during Monday’s ceremony, VFW Post 4760 Commander Gery Contreras noted the veterans’ “sacrifices on land, sea and air.”

American Legion Post 62 Sergeant-at-Arms Mark Dunham salutes after laying a wreath at the base of the monument at Sequim View Cemetery during Monday’s Memorial Day Service.

Every year, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4760 and American Legion Post 62 take turns leading the Memorial Day ceremony at Sequim View Cemetery. This year, it was the VFW’s turn to take the lead.

According to organizers, Memorial Day ceremonies have taken place at the cemetery for the past 30 years. The federal holiday honors the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, or as a result of injuries they sustained while serving.

Ceremonies also took place at Jamestown S’Klallam Cemetery, Dungeness Cemetery and Gardiner Cemetery, as well as Blue Mountain Cemetery, Mt. Angeles Memorial Park and Captain Joseph House, all in Port Angeles, and Forks Cemetery in Forks.