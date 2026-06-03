Building Insight: Why local construction trades education matters more than ever

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Clallam County’s strength has always come from the people who build it — literally. Every home framed, every business remodeled, every energy-efficient upgrade completed in our community depends on a skilled workforce of carpenters, electricians, HVAC technicians, and other trades professionals. Yet today, that workforce is under strain. Retirements are accelerating, demand for construction continues to rise, and too few young people are entering the trades to replace those who are leaving.

This is why local construction trades education, especially programs like the one at Peninsula College, is not just valuable — it is essential to the economic health, affordability, and long-term resilience of our region.

A workforce pipeline we can’t afford to lose

Construction is one of the most hands-on, experience-driven industries in the country. Employers need graduates who can safely use tools, read plans, understand building science, and step onto a jobsite ready to contribute. Local programs provide exactly that.

Peninsula College’s Construction Trades Program trains students in:

• Safe use of hand tools and power machinery

• All aspects of basic carpentry

• Energy-efficient building practices

• Residential retrofitting and energy analysis

• Designing retrofit plans that meet LEED and ILBI standards

These are not abstract skills, they are the daily work of our local contractors, remodelers, and specialty trades. When students learn these skills here at home, they stay here. They become the next generation of builders, business owners, and community leaders.

Without a strong local training pipeline, employers face a shrinking pool of qualified applicants.

That shortage slows projects, increases costs, and limits the capacity of local companies to take on new work.

In a rural county like ours, where every contractor is already stretched thin, losing a program like this would have immediate and lasting consequences.

Why the community should care

Construction trades education is not just about jobs — it’s about community stability.

A healthy construction workforce ensures:

• Homes get built on time

• Repairs and remodels stay affordable

• Energy-efficient upgrades remain accessible

• Local businesses can expand

• Public projects — from schools to parks — stay on schedule

When we invest in trades education, we invest in the long-term livability of Clallam County.

We ensure that young people have pathways to family-wage careers without leaving the region.

We strengthen our local economy by keeping dollars circulating here at home. And we support the small businesses that form the backbone of our construction industry.

How workforce shortages drive up costs

Many residents have noticed that construction and service costs have risen sharply in recent years. While materials and fuel prices play a role, labor shortages are one of the biggest drivers.

Here’s why:

1. Fewer workers means longer wait times.

When contractors are booked months out, demand outpaces supply and prices rise.

2. Companies must compete for limited talent.

Higher wages are good for workers, but they also increase the cost of every project.

3. Overextended crews can’t take on smaller jobs.

Homeowners needing minor repairs often face higher minimum service fees or long delays.

4. Specialty trades are especially strained.

Electricians, HVAC technicians, and energy-efficiency specialists are in short supply nationwide. When local availability is limited, costs climb quickly.

In short: when we don’t have enough trained tradespeople, everyone pays more — homeowners, renters, businesses, and public agencies.

Looking ahead

If we want Clallam County to remain a place where families can afford to live, where businesses can grow, and where community projects can move forward without delay, we must continue to support local trades education. The students learning to frame walls, wire circuits, and design energy-efficient homes today will be the professionals building our future tomorrow.

North Peninsula Building Association is a proud supporter of Peninsula College, and stands alongside local employers and community partners who recognize the importance of this work. Together, we can ensure that the next generation of builders has the training, tools, and opportunities they need to keep our community strong.

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Amber Dewey is Executive Officer of the North Peninsula Building Association