Dementia Caregiving 101: When it’s time to consider a care facility

Dear readers, the column “Dementia Caregiving 101” is a lifeline for caregivers supporting loved ones facing the challenges of dementia. This column is dedicated to providing not only information but also heartfelt support and valuable resources for those who may struggle to attend caregiver groups or access outside services. Together, we can navigate this journey with compassion and understanding.

Caregiving is one of the most challenging responsibilities a person can take on for a loved one. It tests us daily and pushes us to do things we never thought we could. As caregivers, we strive to give our best each day, yet at the end, we often find ourselves questioning whether we truly did.

When we find ourselves asking, “Am I doing my best?,” it may indicate that our bodies are fatigued and our emotions are drained, and that continuing on could put our health at risk. In such cases, it might be a good time to consider a memory care facility. If this is an affordable option for the family, let’s talk about facilities and what to look for. Not all facilities are the same, and you need to do some homework.

First, inquire with friends who may have used a care facility. Ask about services, care, and nursing staff. Visit care facilities and not just sit in the case manager’s office. Ask to tour the entire facility. You can also check for complaints or inspection violations using the DSH Residential Care Services (RCS) database or the Department of Health Facilities Inspections and Investigations search.

After you have chosen a facility, the following is recommended:

• Visit at different times (make this a habit)

• Interact with the staff. Get to know their names.

• Extend small gestures of “thank you” for your loved one’s care. Bring the staff cookies, flowers, and/or a thank-you card. Needless to say, these small gestures can make a difference in your loved one’s living environment.

• Have meals with your loved one; most facilities offer that with a small charge.

• Facilities will have you label your loved one’s clothing, but it is important to check frequently to make sure clothing is not lost or given accidentally to another resident.

• Provide your loved one with some familiar items that give comfort: a rocker, pictures, and a comforter.

• You can install a camera to ensure safety and peace of mind, but this is regulated in the state of Washington, so check with the facility as to the rules.

If, for some reason, you face a problem with the care facility and it is not resolved satisfactorily, advocacy services are available through the Washington State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program. This program can be reached at 800-562-6028.

Be vigilant, and do your homework when placing your loved one in a facility. This is their last home, and the choice should be made with love, thoughtfulness, and great care.

“Caring often calls us to lean into love we didn’t know possible” — Tia Walker, author of “The Inspired Caregiver.”