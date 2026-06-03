First Friday Art Walk’s theme color is white — a symbol of inclusion

Photo courtesy Renne Emiko Brock/ A. Milligan Art Studio & Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave., will feature jewelry designed by Dee Shire during the First Friday Art Walk event on June 5.

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“Cedar Ridge” is one of the watercolors by Lyn Conlan on display during the month of June at A. Milligan Art Studio & Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave.

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In a symbol of inclusion, the color theme for the First Friday Sequim Art Walk on June 5 is white, which is all the colors of the rainbow. White represents inclusive acceptance, optimistic opportunities, hope, open minds, pure and thoughtful actions, friendly impressions, and blank canvases that are receptive to any positive vision.

The free, self-guided tour — now in its 20th year — takes places from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various venues in Sequim. Visit sequimartwalk.com to download and print a map and to find other information.

Special events for June 5 include:

Blue Whole Gallery at 129 W. Washington St. is celebrating its 29th anniversary with the exhibition “At 29, We Still Shine,” a showcase collection of works from present gallery artists.

“At 29, we still shine because of the passion and connection that art brings into people’s lives,” said founding gallery member Barb Boerigter.

Spoonbar Sweets’ support for local artists includes folk, blues, rock and Americana live music with NorthStar for First Friday, along with a collection of sweet treats. Visit the bakery at 171 W. Washington St.

Pacific Mist Books at 122 W. Washington St. shares the love of reading and offers an eclectic mix of new and vintage books, cards, and gifts including local authors and artists. They kick off the summer season with local poets Linda B. Myers and Laura E. Garrard featuring their newly published poetry chapbooks “Load-Bearing Walls” and “Paddling the Sweet Spot Between Life and Death” (respectively).

Myers and Garrard will be discussing and signing their works, which complement one another in vulnerability, candor, craft, and creativity. Garrard’s and Myers’ books were simultaneously selected and published through a 2025 Open Chapbook Competition with Finishing Line Press, an award-winning publishing company based in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Myers is co-founder of Olympic Peninsula Authors (OPA), a local organization that supports writers through monthly reading and writing events and collaborations.

The Rain Shadow Artisans are going to be in Whimsey Park at 130 E. Washington St. next to Jose’s Salsa House. Their nonprofit organization’s mission is to support, encourage and inspire artisans to practice and share with the community through group events. The Rain Shadow Artisans is a collaboration of local artists who use a wide range of mediums. Throughout the year, they come together at community events to share, demonstrate, and sell their work.

The City of Sequim invites the public to the Sequim Civic Center at 152 W. Cedar St. for the opening reception of the exhibition “Narratives: Stories in Art” from 5: p.m. to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

The A. Milligan Art Studio & Gallery at 520 N. Sequim Ave. continues the season with some fresh new works added to “The Pacific Northwest Impressions Exhibit.” The exhibition showcases two area artists who are both representational painters, with the energetic oils of Anne Pfeiffer joining the dreamy watercolors of Lyn Conlan on the gallery’s walls in June.

Also, this month jewelry maker Dee Shire is featured. Her colorful spring/summer collection is a compliment to the PNW Impressions Exhibit. Shire travels the world in search of rare artifacts and chooses her pieces based on their uncommon beauty. Her work is inspired by nature, anthropology and paleontology.

While visiting the main gallery, take a peek around the corner into Anne Milligan’s pastel studio for any works that might be in progress as well her finished pieces on display in the digital studio.

The Sequim Museum & Arts at 544 N. Sequim Ave. features the Olympic Peninsula Art Association’s “Wilderness and Wonder” exhibition in the Judith McInnes Tozzer Art Gallery. OPAA (formerly Sequim Arts) is a nonprofit arts organization that sponsors exhibits, seminars, demonstrations, workshops and various other educational programs as well as scholarships for art students in Clallam and Jefferson counties.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rainshadow Café at 157 W. Cedar St. has art, a full menu with drinks, and live music with Dawn & Steve. Dancing is encouraged.

La Petite Maison Blanche at 213 E. Washington St. features desserts along with local artists and performers.

Wind Rose Cellars at 143 W. Washington St. has live music, appetizers and award-winning artfully crafted wines.

Sequim Spice and Tea at 139 W. Washington St. has unique art including glass, pottery, illustrations, and photography by local artists. You can also find artful, creative tea blends, colorful and fun teapots and cups, and cheerful culinary gifts.

Harmony and Vines at 120 W. Spruce St. hosts local artists with Spellbound Body Care and Coffee and Composure.

Sofie’s Flowers at 127 W. Washington St. features artful creations from local artists and decorative pieces reflecting the season including décor, plants, flowers, and gifts.

Forage Gifts & Northwest Treasures at 121 W. Washington St. supports local artists, creators, and makers of goodies that reflect the Pacific Northwest and the Olympic Peninsula.

Alder Wood Bistro at 139 W. Alder St. has artisan wood-fired local, seasonal, organic food in the heart of Sequim. While you dine, check out their walls filled with unique art by local artists.

Over the Fence at 118 E. Washington St. hosts local artists. Explore your own creativity with pop-up art making.

Pacific Pantry at 229 S. Sequim Ave. is open until 7 p.m. and hosts a rotation of local artists.

Three Little Birds Studio d’Arte and Western Wanderer at 112 W. Washington St. hosts live music, decorative, storytelling apparel, and handcrafted artisan goods.

Soup in the Alley at 138 W. Washington St. has live music from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. as they have a rotation of local artists, live music, and treats.