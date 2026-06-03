Gazette introduces two new summer season features

As we head into summer, I’d like to share a couple of new features that readers will be seeing in the Sequim Gazette over the coming months.

Starting with this issue, we’re introducing a page devoted to children. You’ll find the Sequim Junior Gazette on page B2. Each week for 14 weeks, the page will feature a different theme, with some focusing on summertime fun on the Olympic Peninsula.

Every edition will be designed to educate and entertain young readers while introducing them to their community newspaper.

It’s fitting that our inaugural Sequim Junior Gazette focuses on a subject close to our hearts here at the Gazette: newspapers, and the important role they play in informing communities and strengthening our democracy.

You’ll also find a new column on page B1 called Strait Spin, written by members of Sequim Wheelers. This local nonprofit organization provides bicycle rides along the Olympic Discovery Trail for people with mobility challenges who might not otherwise have the opportunity to ride.

Every other week through Aug. 12, Sequim Wheelers members will share insights and advice for those considering cycling for the first time — or returning to it after years away from the saddle.

Topics will include choosing the right bicycle, riding techniques and etiquette, pre-ride safety checks, cycling as we age, suggested places to ride, and more.

Strait Spin will complement our monthly fitness column, Fit Tips, written by local fitness expert Pauline Geraci, whose contributions have appeared in the Sequim Gazette since last year.

I hope these features — along with other periodic special contributions such as today’s guest column by local resident Tracy Hollister in honor of Global Running Day — will inform, inspire and encourage readers to stay engaged, active and connected to our community.

Sequim is often recognized as a retirement destination. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, more than 45 percent of the city’s residents are 65 or older, and the median age is between 60 and 64. Sequim’s senior population is roughly two-and-a-half times the national average.

The area’s mild climate, thanks to the Olympic rain shadow, abundant outdoor recreation opportunities and Sequim’s welcoming small-town atmosphere have made it one of Washington state’s most retirement-oriented communities.

At the same time, Sequim is home to a growing number of working-age residents and young families.

It is my hope that both of these new summer features — Strait Spin and the Sequim Junior Gazette — will appeal to readers of all ages, from active retirees and grandparents to parents raising the next generation of community members and newspaper readers.

Thank you for supporting community journalism.