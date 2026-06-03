Timberwolves take track and field league titles

Photo by Liv Thompson/ Sequim girls took the top three in the high jump with Emme Henrikson, pictured, taking first, Hadley Wolslegel second, and Aleah Daniels third. They all jumped 4-8.

Photo by Liv Thompson/ Leo Rivas runs his leg of the 4x100 meter relay. He ran with Tomas Gonzalez, Jack Jacobs, and Owen DeAngelo to take fifth place (59.08).

Photo by Liv Thompson/ At the league meet in the 1600 meters, Connor Horst placed second (6:02.68) and fifth in the 800 meters in 2:45.75, a personal record.

Vaira Luke, center, runs the 100 meters where she ran a personal best (14.77) at the Olympic League meet.

Nolan Oase takes the baton from Braylon Waters during the 4x400 meter relay. They and teammates Carter Fenner, and Will Brooks won first at the league meet running 4:25.87.

At the Olympic League Middle School meet on May 19, Sequim eighth grader Aleah Daniels won the 75 meter hurdles with a personal best 13.69, and the 200 meter hurdles in 33.19.

Eleanor Jones takes the baton from teammate Emme Henrikson during the 4x400 relay on May 19. They along with teammates Lucy Greenwalt and Nathalie Gomez won the event at the league meet and broke SMS’ previous record going 4:43.87.

Eighth grader Will Brooks tied the Sequim Middle School record by clearing the high jump bar at 5-4 at the Olympic League meet on May 19 in Crescent.

Sequim Middle School won both the boys and girls track and field titles at the North Olympic League Middle School League Championship.

Multiple runners and jumpers set personal bests on May 19 at Crescent High School with a few even tying or setting new Timberwolves records.

Eighth grader Carter Fenner threw 120-4 in the javelin for a personal best to take the school record and third place at the meet. Fellow eighth grader Will Brooks tied the school record to clear the high jump bar at 5-4 and set a personal record and win the event with teammates River Moxley-Horgan (5-2) and Brodie Chatski (5-2) taking second and third.

Eleanor Jones, an eighth grader, ran a personal record of 2:26.83 in the 800 meters to win the league championship and take the school record. She was also the anchor for the girls’ 4×400 relay team with Lucy Greenwalt, Nathalie Gomez, and Emme Henrikson to win the event and break SMS’ previous record going 4:43.87.

The 4×200 relay team of Selene Dorkin, Vaira Luke, Brinley Johnson, and Hadley Wolslegel, all eighth graders, ran the event in 2:00.82 to also take the school record.

For team scores, the boys tallied 236 points and the girls 164 points.

Head coach Caleb Gentry said he’s most proud of the team’s hard work paying off.

“We peaked at the right time and showed real mental toughness,” he said. “Maintaining focus over an entire season, or even a single meet, isn’t easy, and our team met that challenge.”

Assistant coach Laura Gould said while the track season is short at only six weeks, Sequim’s athletes improved so much in that time.

“A lot of that improvement was just due to our athletes showing up every day and getting fit, but in events like the jumps and throws, they were constantly drilling and refining their techniques too,” she said.

“It is so fun as a coach to see our athletes putting in the work at practice, having a great attitude, and supporting one another, then watching all that pay off in the meets. It was a great season!”

Boys’ top five finishes

Some of the highlights for the boys included Nolan Oase and Todd Marsh going one and two in the 75 meter hurdles both setting personal bests with Oase running 12:82, and Marsh 13.15. Oase also won the 200 meter hurdles in 29.88. Brodie Chatski placed third with a PR of 31.53.

In the 4×200 meter relay, Sequim’s Mason Blake, Anderson Williams, Aaron Adamson, and Fenner won first with a time of 1:57.30, while the 4×400 meter relay team of Braylon Waters, Oase, Fenner, and Brooks taking first (4:25.87).

In the 1600 meters, Connor Horst placed second (6:02.68) and teammate Ty Sims Jr third with a PR of 6:05.46. Horst also set a PR in the 800 meters in 2:45.75 to place fifth.

Other top five finishes included Levi Hull placing fourth in the 60 meter dash (8.54, a PR) and Williams fifth (8.59, a PR); Marsh fifth in the 100 meters (12.76, a PR); Moxley-Horgan second place in the 200 meters (26.99, a PR) and Paco Struve fourth (27.89, a PR); Brooks placed second in the 400 meters (1:02.02, a PR); the 4×100 meter relay team of Moxley-Horgan, Hull, Struve, and Marsh took third (52.93); Chatski threw 33 feet in the shot put for third place; and Williams was fourth (13-9.25) in the long jump.

Girls’ top five finishes

For the girls, eighth grader Aleah Daniels won the 75 meter hurdles with a personal best 13.69, and the 200 meter hurdles in 33.19. Hadley Wolslegel, an eighth grader, won the 200 meters in 28.87, a personal best.

Sequim also took the top three in the high jump, with athletes all clearing the bar at 4-8 as Henrikson took first, Wolslegel second, and Daniels third while also setting a PR.

Zary Durham, an eighth grader, took first in the long jump with a leap of 13-1, a PR.

The 4×100 relay team of Durham, Dorkin, Luke, and Wolslegel won the event with a time of 56.54.

Along with winning the 800 meters, Jones won the 400 meters with a personal best 1:04.20,

Sequim girl’s other top places include Natalie Randall placing second in the 400 meters (1:07.91, a PR) and Gomez third (1:09.25); Cecily Erickson third in the 800 meters (2:54.30, a PR); the 4×400 relay of Randall, Hoko Saari, Arwen Osborne, and Cecily Erickson took second in 4:57.95; Durham placed second in the 60 meter dash (8.68, a PR); Daniels was second in the 100 meters (13.95, a PR); in the 1600 meters, Randall placed second in 6:01.46, and Cecily Erickson third in 6:12.11, both PRs; Bianca Lopez took second in the shot put with a 27-3 throw, and in the discus with a 60-5 throw, both personal records; in the discus Anela Sellmeyer placed third (58-8, a PR); and Esperanza Uribe took second in the javelin (79-1).