LETTERS TO THE EDITOR — June 10, 2026

Looking for good things

Finding things to be grateful for can be difficult during these troubling times. However, the City of Sequim just completed a huge street project, redesigning street corners to be more accessible for wheelchairs, scooters and folks that have walking difficulties. The corners have been completed and provide an excellent Sequim street improvement for all the citizens.

I am more than totally grateful for the crosswalk light to cross Fifth Avenue to OMC and Jamestown Clinic. I have seen more than one close call that endangered citizens crossing Fifth heading to medical services.

Thank you, City of Sequim for improving street safety services for all of us!

Eileen Cummings

Sequim

Why build a bridge?

Our local representatives have allotted $2.5 million to the Tribe to replace the Dungeness Railroad Bridge. This bridge is an historical landmark. Now they want to replace it. The bridge is a solid structure. For a hundred years it has been a gorgeous and pristine spot. Now they have diverted the flow of the river so it no longer flows under the bridge.

As of now it is quite unimpressive. Let the river again flow under it and it would be as nice as ever. Hundreds of millions were spent building so-called salmon enhancement projects in dry creek beds. No salmon will ever enter them. Lots of folks got rich on that bogus project.

Contact your representatives and tell them our tax dollars are not meant for projects like this. Even if this is allowed to go ahead, $2.5 million is being spent to build a $40,000 walkway. They have diverted the water under the existing walkway, so why build a bridge? Just tear out the historical bridge and build the cheap walkway in it’s place.

Our representatives won’t answer an email asking these questions. They don’t want to be held accountable for decisions with no merit.

James Silves

Sequim