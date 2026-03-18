LETTERS TO THE EDITOR — March 18, 2026

Truth seekers and others

During Women’s History Month, I’m revitalized remembering past courageous truth seekers yet astounded watching top women in current government positions show their cruel, deceptive natures.

After her arrest in 1893 for registering to vote, Matilda Joslyn Gage wrote, “All of the crimes which I was not guilty of rushed through my mind, but I failed to remember that I was a born criminal — a woman.” Humorless, strident were labels pinned on her.

Kristi Noem, former DHS Secretary, fired after wasting $220,000,000 of taxpayer money on self-aggrandizing ads, said Renee Good, murdered advocate for immigrants, “attempted to run a law enforcement officer over” in “an act of domestic terrorism” — a ruthless misrepresentation meant to tarnish Good’s generous character.

Ida Bell Wells, an investigative journalist born in 1862, advocated to stop the brutality of lynching. She called out White people’s fears of political and economic rivalry if African Americans gained equal rights. Writing bold articles in her newspaper Free Speech, defamed as a Black scoundrel, loathsome and a liar, her life threatened, she relocated to continue her incredible work in New York.

When questioned for failing to seek the truth from survivors about the tragic Epstein child sex trafficking ring, Pam Bondi thought treating legislators disrespectfully would intimidate. Then, the survivors stood, hands raised, declaring Bondi refused to meet with them. Bondi’s sexism epitomizes the continuing woman to woman dehumanization still rampant in our country.

Women’s human endeavors span honorable to barbarous, just like all people.

Gayle Brauner

Port Angeles

Law-abiding officials

The March 11 Letter to the Editor titled “Favoring lawbreakers” misses the mark. Sequim Police Chief Mike Hill has to abide by Washington State law (RCW 10.93.160) which says “it is not the primary purpose of state and local law enforcement agencies or school resource officers to enforce civil federal immigration law.”

The author may disagree with state law, but that’s a separate discussion. Even the Immigration and Naturalization Act (INA), a federal law, only provides for voluntary cooperation by state and local officials. And taking your money to Port Angeles is futile since they’re governed by the same state law.

As far as losing federal dollars, I’m confused. I assume the author is a conservative, but maybe I’m wrong. Conservatives used to be vehemently opposed to Uncle Sam bailing out the states. The state of Washington sends more tax money to the feds than they “gift” us in return. Because of this, we have to use more state and local taxes to support our budget. Any bonafide conservative should be proud that we don’t sponge off the federal government like some neighboring states.

Finally, if the author is concerned about his bank account being bled dry, he should applaud Governor Ferguson’s participation in a multi-state lawsuit against the President’s illegal tariffs. Even a conservative Supreme Court agreed. Washington is a trade-dependent state and the tariffs are projected to add billions in costs to Washington state imports and the products we buy.

Lou Kalmar

Sequim

Soulless power seekers

The Heritage Foundation’s database states since 1999 till 2023 there’s been .00000764% of fraudulent votes cast in the US.

If you think the 2020 election was stolen, it’s understandable. You have been bamboozled by the finest propaganda machine the world has ever seen. There are banks of interconnected supercomputers feeding our fears and insecurities in order to keep us engaged long enough to stick messaging in our face.

I stepped out in my front yard this morning and within less than 10 minutes saw eight satellites cross my tiny field of vision. I am grateful that the people in charge of those satellites haven’t turned against me as they have those in Gaza and Iran. What chance would an average human being trying to make a living, raise a family, have community, have against the megalomaniacs playing God with all of our lives? Like we are pieces on a board game of risk.

Those in power seldom risk themselves or their families in their quest for dominance. When I hear the soulless power seekers brush off the death of 150 school girls and then put out cartoon memes about something as horrific as war, death and destruction it sickens me to know they used the taxes from my hard earned money for that. Not for healthcare, not to save the warming planet, not for repairing the crumbling infrastructure, not for feeding and educating our children. Disgusted hardly touches it.

Dave Morris

Sequim