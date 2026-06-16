Sequim’s new public works director led Alaska transportation projects

Christopher Goins, a former regional director for the Alaska Department of Transportation, has been hired as the City of Sequim’s new Public Works Director. He started June 8 and was introduced to the Sequim City Council the same night.

Goings told city councilors he made a major life decision to come here as a “family guy” and that his wife fell in love with the area when she stayed in Sequim last summer for their daughter to attend a volleyball camp.

He said he wasn’t necessarily looking for a new job, but when Sequim’s position opened he asked himself, “Are the stars aligning to make this possible?”

Goins succeeds Paul Bucich, who retired June 12, about two years after starting with the city on May 16, 2024.

Bucich worked the week with Goins to help familiarize him with city staff and procedures.

City Manager Matt Huish said June 8 Goins was one of 40-plus applicants and unanimously chosen by staff committees who interviewed him to lead Public Works.

“I am excited to have Chris join our Senior Leadership Team of subject matter experts,” Huish said in a press release. “He brings great public works experience to the city and a strong culture of staff development, individual ownership, and team accountability.”

Goins worked for the Alaska Department of Transportation the last 11 years, most recently as Southcoast Region Director where he was responsible for highways, airports, and ferry terminals.

He also served as Regional Construction Engineer, Aviation and Highway Design Group Chief, and Engineering Manager.

Goins told city councilors there were “some things happening in Alaska to make (being a family guy) very hard to do that.”

He said his former position was “exceptionally political” and that he was “blessed to be here.”

Alaska media outlets quote Goins related to the contentious Cascade Point ferry terminal project that faced opposition from residents and public officials. Its first stage has since been delayed into 2027, according to Alaska Public Media. He’s also quoted about flooding response in his region.

When considering Sequim, Goins said he was “impressed with how everyone took care of one another” and that the community is giving and kind.

“I believe our best work happens when we focus on serving others before ourselves,” he said via press release. “My goal is to build trust by listening first, building strong partnerships, and working alongside our employees, residents, tribes, businesses, and community partners to help Sequim thrive.”

Before his time in Alaska, Goins worked as an engineer for the City of Albany, Oregon, where he supported water, wastewater, stormwater, and transportation public works projects, master planning, and program development.

According to the City of Sequim, he has a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Oregon State University, and he’s completed executive leadership programs through the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials that focus on executive leadership, organizational strategy, public service, and the challenges facing transportation agencies across the United States.

For more about the City of Sequim, visit sequimwa.gov.