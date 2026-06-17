Borrow This Book: Enjoy a summertime read with ‘Drink Your Garden’

Summer days, lush gardens and cool drinks — get ready to indulge your senses! From cocktails, shrubs, simple syrups and beyond, sisters Belinda Kelly and Venise Cunningham share garden tips and recipe sips in their book “Drink Your Garden: Recipes, Stories, and Tips from the Simple Goodness Cocktail Farm.”

With beautiful photography from their farm in Buckley, Washington, joyful family stories and more than 50 non-alcoholic and alcoholic botanical drink recipes, this book is sure to make your next summer gathering extra special.

With a farm-to-table approach, the recipes are accessible and easy to follow. For example, the authors have several charts in the book including a detailed infusion chart that will help turn any reader into a successful drink master. There is also an edible flower guide which includes information such as whether the flower is colorfast or easy to grow, and its flavor notes.

You don’t have to be a gardener to enjoy this book. There is a chapter about growing a cocktail garden, but the authors state that it can be skipped and readers can jump straight to the recipes because the herbal ingredients can be purchased from your local Farmers Market or grocery store. A lot of detail went into this charming book which also includes recipes for rimming salts and sugars, quick refrigerator pickles, and other garnishes. Hosting a garden party or looking for new summer drinks? This book is for you!

It is also a great book to get you started with the Summer Reading Program at the North Olympic Library System (NOLS). This year’s theme is “Plant a Seed, Read” and all ages can participate in a fun reading challenge that runs through Aug. 22. Read for 30 days and receive a T-shirt or tote bag with a garden scene designed by local artist Delbert Sanchez. There are free events for all ages including several on gardening and nature topics.

To find more information about programs or to sign up for the reading challenge, visit your local NOLS branch or www.nols.org/srp.

Later this year as the seasons change, you may want a warm drink. Be prepared for cooler days with “Growing Your Own Tea Garden: The Guide to Growing and Harvesting Flavorful Teas in Your Backyard” by Jodi Helmer.

Both “Drink Your Garden” and “Growing Your Own Tea Garden” can be checked out from NOLS. Browse the shelves or search the catalog at nols.org to find other books with planting, harvesting and storage techniques, and cookbooks using garden-fresh ingredients. You can also use the Libby app with your NOLS library card for free eBooks and digital magazines featuring countless recipes.

__________________

Jennifer Lu’Becke is a librarian with the North Olympic Library Systems.