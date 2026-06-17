New Dungeness DAR celebrates one-year anniversary

Photo courtesy New Dungeness Chapter, DAR/ Lorri Gilchrist, left, a retired U.S. Navy Commander and member of the New Dungeness Chapter, DAR, recently received a Service for Veterans Award from the Washington State DAR. She is shown here with New Dungeness Chapter DAR Regent Anita Reynolds.

Members of the New Dungeness Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), celebrate the chapter’s first anniversary with a group photo. The chapter started with 19 members and has grown to 24.

The New Dungeness Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), celebrated its first meeting anniversary on June 6. The membership has grown from 19 original members to 24. Deb Cannon, Susan Fuller, Amy Henry, Gayle Larson, and Jennifer Shipman were the first five members by application.

The celebration included several awards. Lorri Gilchrist, a retired U.S. Navy Commander, received the Service for Veterans Award from Washington State DAR. The award is presented to a veteran in recognition of outstanding achievement in service for veterans. The nominator must provide proof of significant contributions of leadership, patriotism, and increased public awareness of veterans.

Gilchrist is involved with service to the many veteran groups around Clallam County and has spearheaded various fundraising efforts. She spends many hours collecting for, promoting and serving veteran causes.

Over the past year the chapter partnered with and supported Minsky Place, Captain Joseph House, George Washington Speaks, Wreaths Across America, the New Dungeness Light Station and the Sequim Museum. For information on the New Dungeness Chapter, email newdungenessdar@gmail.com.

The National Society DAR is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. There are more than 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad.

DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. According to a press release, more than one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.