Community News — June 24, 2026

Scholarships available for women

Continuing education scholarship applications are available from Soroptimist International of Sequim to qualifying women who live in Sequim or who have attended Sequim High School.

Applicants must have completed 24 semester hours or 30 quarter hours of post-secondary education.

These awards can be used for undergraduate or graduate school.

Applications are available at sisequim.org and are due by Aug. 15.

SEF awards 2026 scholarships

The Sequim Education Foundation (SEF) recently awarded scholarships to these nine graduating seniors:

James Halloran Memorial Scholarship: Rachel McDougall and Kailah Blake

Woodward P. Ward Fund: Olivia Baros

Jane Q. Miller & Gertrude Greenside Scholarship: Diana Ocampo and Ezekiel Gould

Magdalen Nazar Memorial Scholarship Endowment: Selah Turrey

Ray & June Robinson STEM Scholarship: Ahyra Klinger

Sequim Options Scholarship Award: Isaac Matthiessen and Aaliyah Lara

For more information about the Sequim Education Foundation and how to support future scholarships, visit sequimedfoundation.org.