Community News — June 24, 2026
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Scholarships available for women
Continuing education scholarship applications are available from Soroptimist International of Sequim to qualifying women who live in Sequim or who have attended Sequim High School.
Applicants must have completed 24 semester hours or 30 quarter hours of post-secondary education.
These awards can be used for undergraduate or graduate school.
Applications are available at sisequim.org and are due by Aug. 15.
SEF awards 2026 scholarships
The Sequim Education Foundation (SEF) recently awarded scholarships to these nine graduating seniors:
James Halloran Memorial Scholarship: Rachel McDougall and Kailah Blake
Woodward P. Ward Fund: Olivia Baros
Jane Q. Miller & Gertrude Greenside Scholarship: Diana Ocampo and Ezekiel Gould
Magdalen Nazar Memorial Scholarship Endowment: Selah Turrey
Ray & June Robinson STEM Scholarship: Ahyra Klinger
Sequim Options Scholarship Award: Isaac Matthiessen and Aaliyah Lara
For more information about the Sequim Education Foundation and how to support future scholarships, visit sequimedfoundation.org.