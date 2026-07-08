COMMUN ITY NEWS — July 8, 2026

Community Garden Clinic set for Saturday

A free Fifth Street Community Garden Clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at the Fifth Street Community Garden, located at 328 E. Fifth St. in Port Angeles across from City Hall.

Clallam County Master Gardeners will present a short program called “Outsmarting a Variety of Animal Pests in the Garden.” They will offer tours of the garden, answer questions and give vegetable gardening advice.

Community Garden Clinics take place rain or shine.

Go to https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam/master-gardener-calendar/ for the latest information on upcoming presentations.

Grange hosts ice cream social, car show

The Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road in Sequim, invites the community to its Ice Cream Social & Classic Car Show on Sunday, July 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a banana split or ice cream sundae with various toppings for $7 while viewing a variety of classic and vintage automobiles.

Friends’ book sale set

Friends of Sequim Library hosts its monthly book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at its storefront location, 10175 Old Olympic Highway, in Sequim. Proceeds support the Sequim Library. For more information, visit friendsofsequimlibrary.org.

Help for veterans

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5 office located at the Sequim Museum administration building, 544 N. Sequim Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday to serve all veterans with claims and information.

Veterans do not have to be a member of the DAV to receive assistance.

Free legal clinic

On Saturday, July 18 Clallam-Jefferson County Pro Bono Lawyers will present a virtual legal aid clinic. The free program will offer free legal advice for members of the public. One-time consultations will be offered via telephone or Zoom.

Legal aid clinics are geared to help those who are financially unable to otherwise access a lawyer. Attorney volunteers will be available from 10 a.m. to noon to answer legal questions pertaining to civil matters, direct people to local services that might be able to assist them, and to explain the legal process to them.

Clients must pre-register for this event by calling 360-504-2422 or emailing probonomary2@gmail.com People are asked to register no later than Tuesday, July 14.

Once registered, additional directions for the event will be provided. Attendees are also encouraged to have relevant legal documents with them during the consultation.

Those with questions can contact Shauna Rogers McClain at the number listed above, email probonolawyers@gmail.com or contact Mary Margolis at 360-504-2422 or probonoMary2@gmail.com.