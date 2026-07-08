Tickets on sale for 2026 Olympic Peninsula Humane Society benefit concert

Graphic courtesy OPHS/ The Magic of Motown, a concert set for Friday, Oct. 23 at Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles, will benefit the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are on sale now for the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society’s (OPHS) planned benefit concert to raise funds for the dogs and cats in their care. The concert is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23 at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St. in Port Angeles.

The concert will feature The Magic of Motown, a high-energy band that celebrates an era that changed music forever. The group’s four soulful singers will be backed by a live six-piece band and a light show.

A silent auction spotlighting a variety of foods, adventures, and unique gifts contributed by local businesses and community members will occur before the performance in the Sunset Lounge.

OPHS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to protecting homeless, helpless and suffering animals in Clallam County.

Each year OPHS re-homes more than 250 animals. With boarding, neutering, fecal testing, flea treatment, deworming, vaccinations, and microchipping, preparing a dog or cat for adoption can quickly exceed $400, a press release stated.

OPHS is almost exclusively dependent on donor contributions to fund animal care and day-to-day operations. Acording to the press release, all proceeds from the fundraiser will support the care of the dogs and cats (and puppies and kittens) entrusted to OPHS and efforts to place them in loving homes.

Tickets are $40-$70 and are available at the Field Hall box office and website, fieldhallevents.org. For more information, contact info@op-hs.org.